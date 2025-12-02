This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Following news that President Donald Trump nullified his predecessor Joe Biden’s pardons signed by an autopen, outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called on former NIAID director Anthony Fauci to be prosecuted for his role in the Covid-19 cover-up.

“If Autopen Pardons are repealed then prosecute Fauci for crimes against humanity,” Rep. MTG posted to X on Saturday.

Rep. Greene’s suggestion came as Trump made major news over the Thanksgiving holiday by declaring Biden’s pardons signed by an autopen device “terminated.”

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump wrote on Friday. “The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”

Social media users likewise called for Fauci to be tried in court following the president’s declaration, with some questioning if others who received similar pardons – such as members of the J6 Committee, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and more – were now fair game.

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Since the Covid outbreak, Dr. Fauci has largely been considered responsible for green-lighting a myriad of destructive responses to the pandemic, not only covering up the US’s gain-of-function research, but also rubber-stamping questionable policies like social distancing, face masks, and the deadly Covid jabs.

“One thing that’s extremely obvious that very few people realize, and certainly hardly anyone in the medical establishment where I come from realized, is that [Fauci] was involved in a massive cover-up of the origins of COVID, a massive cover-up,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary recently stated.

Time will tell if Fauci, or any others whose pardons are now nullified, will face accountability.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share