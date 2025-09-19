This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

On Wednesday, Disney-owned ABC fired now-former late-night talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel after he blatantly lied about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination - suggesting that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was "MAGA."

The left, which routinely relies on falsehoods to push coordinated narratives, freaked out in response - with pissy Reddit NPCs canceling their Disney subscriptions and whining about 'muh free speech.' And it's no wonder, as leftist talking heads such as MSNBC's Chris Hayes tell their audience all about the rage they should feel over Kimmel's ouster.

Except, his hypocrisy is now on full display - as when it came to the firing of Tucker Carlson, Hayes applauded.

When it was Tucker: "He believed he could say anything, no matter how vile, no matter how disgusting, no matter how offensive... and if you act like a sociopath over and over and over and over, you will become unpopular on the national stage."

When it was Kimmel: "This is just the latest chapter in Donald Trump's ongoing campaign to crack down on free speech, dominate the media, and essentially render the First Amendment meaningless.

Watch:

As if they have a leg to stand on... as @swamp_ist notes on X;

Roseanne Barr – Fired by ABC/Disney and her hit show Roseanne canceled overnight in 2018 after one tweet. Hundreds of cast and crew lost their jobs.

(Barr later corrected this to note that the employees weren't fired)

Gina Carano – Fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 for social media posts that didn’t fit the Left’s politics. Dropped by her agency too.

Megyn Kelly – Fired by NBC in 2018, her morning show canceled after comments about Halloween costumes.

Dave Chappelle – Netflix employees staged a walkout and demanded his comedy special be pulled for “transphobia.” The Left tried hard to cancel him.

Joe Rogan – The Left pressured Spotify to drop him, running coordinated campaigns and advertiser boycotts over COVID discussions.

Tucker Carlson – Taken off Fox News in 2023. Liberal activists bragged about advertiser pressure campaigns that helped force him out, costing thousands of downstream jobs.

Parler – Apple, Google, and Amazon colluded in 2021 to wipe the entire platform off the internet. Tens of thousands of small creators and businesses lost income overnight.

J.K. Rowling – Blacklisted from events, attacked by activists, and pressured out of projects for speaking her mind.

Mike Lindell – MyPillow pulled from major retailers, banned from Twitter, and targeted with advertiser boycotts.

Alex Jones – Simultaneously banned in 2018 by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify. Coordinated erasure celebrated as a model for censorship.

[ZH: And let's not forget that ZeroHedge was booted from Twitter and demonetized after we noted in early February of 2020 that COVID may have come from a little-known lab in Wuhan, China]

Patterns are clear:

Coordinated advertiser boycotts.

Public celebrations of people losing jobs and businesses.

Two sets of rules — the Left can lie (Russia hoax, Covington kids smear, Jussie Smollett, etc.) and laugh about it, but the Right gets destroyed.

Accountability only ever goes one way. The Left has spent the last decade perfecting cancel culture, destroying jobs, nuking shows, wiping platforms off the internet, and laughing while people’s lives were ruined. But sure… Jimmy Kimmel smugly lying about a political assassination? Totally fine.

