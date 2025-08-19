This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

MSNBC’s terminal decline has been further confirmed with a desperate attempt at rebranding the network with a new name.

It will now be known as MS NOW, which sounds like a charity group raising awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Here’s the new logo:

It’s ironic because, just like the chronic autoimmune disorder, watching MSNBC leaves people with symptoms including fatigue and cognitive problems.

Yes, MSNBC is still owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. MSNBC operates as a joint venture between NBCUniversal and Microsoft, with NBCUniversal holding the majority control. This structure has been in place since the network’s founding in 1996.

The rebrand is part of a “spin off of cable assets” according to a memo from the network reported by Variety.

But there’s another way of saying that…

MS NOW stands for ‘My Source for News, Opinion, and the World’.

By this logic, it should just be rebranded to MS OOO.

Some came up with their own new logo for the network:

Others noted there’s no need as the actual logo is funny enough on its own:

The network’s ratings are already in the gutter. And their programming is completely irrelevant.

With the erasure of the NBC suffix, no one will even realise what network this is.

But maybe that’s the intention.

They should still consider selling it to Elon Musk.

