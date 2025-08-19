The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Wonder how much someone got paid to design that godawful logo.

At least the money went to a good cause - namely the CEO's daughter's NGO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture