After the Trump administration warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol over a link to autism, the left started predictably shrieking.

Not only did pregnant morons start chugging Tylenol to prove Trump wrong, CNN and MSNBC wrote ‘gotcha’ articles (’without evidence’ blah blah blah) - only to forget they’ve been reporting on the dangers of Tylenol and pregnant women for years.

And look at Reuters trying to get one on Trump - only to forget their own reporting... which was apples-to-apples:

Expectant mothers often take Tylenol, with the active ingredient acetaminophen, to deal with back pain, headaches or mild fevers during pregnancy. But frequent use may be linked to poorer language skills and behavior problems among their children, according to a new study.

Even Tylenol has been tweeting about it:

Which the White House social media team picked up on.

Oh...

Which was from 2019...

Meanwhile, Harvard...

