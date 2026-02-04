This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

A left-wing mother said she would rather take the lives of herself and her children just to avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The woman, who is named Tavi Quinn on TikTok, said that death would be “an easier out” than encountering ICE agents, who she accused of being pedophiles. Her remarks came as anti-ICE sentiments continue to escalate throughout the U.S. since the death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent after hitting him with her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7.

“If it comes down to me taking out myself and my kids versus us being taken and harmed by ICE, like, God help me, I did not want to do it. This is not the life I wanted, but that is a very dark thought that I’ve had. Death would be an easier out than for my children to be taken and harmed by these pedophiles,” she said.

Mass protests have caused unrest throughout Minnesota, prompting President Donald Trump’s administration to send nearly 1,000 additional ICE agents to Minneapolis to allow immigration enforcement to conduct their operations safely. More upheaval occurred after a Border Patrol agent shot Alex Pretti, an anti-ICE protester on Jan. 24.

Footage taken by The News Movement showed Pretti spitting at agents and kicking the tail light of their vehicle just 11 days before his death.

Democrats have compared ICE to the Nazi regime, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who asserted that ICE is the “modern-day Gestapo” during a commencement speech in May. He recently invoked Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager who hid from Nazi soldiers for two years during Adolf Hitler’s occupation of the Netherlands, while discussing the situation in his own state.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE to “get the fuck out” of his city in response to the death of Good. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also accused ICE of being “wannabe Nazis,” while Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler stated on Tuesday that people feel “justified” in shooting ICE agents because they are “masked hoodlums.”

The corporate media and Democrats raged at ICE for keeping watch over a 5-year-old boy named Liam Conejo Ramos, who was abandoned by his illegal alien father as agents came to arrest him. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Jan. 22 that the child was brought to a detention facility in Texas to remain with his father, though they were both later released at the behest of a judge.

