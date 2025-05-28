When AJ Gentile joined Joe Rogan in the studio, it didn’t take long for the conversation to veer into dangerous territory.

Gentile, the creator of The Why Files, has made a name for himself by diving headfirst into some of the most unsettling and controversial conspiracy theories out there.

But he told Rogan that the ones that keep him up at night aren’t about aliens or ancient civilizations. They’re about the government.

“The government conspiracy ones are interesting to me, but a lot of times they make me angry,”

“So it’s not really fun, but I think it’s important.”

It wasn’t long before they started talking about one of the most chilling theories of total control: Project Blue Beam.

According to Gentile, it’s a plan that would use holographic technology to stage a global spiritual event so powerful, it could wipe out religion and nationalism altogether.

“Blue Beam is supposed to get rid of religion,” he explained.

“Because what will happen, according to the legend, is the holograms will manifest as whatever deity is dominant in the area. Whether it’s Jesus or Buddha, whomever—and atheists will see different things. And people will just freak out.”

The psychological impact, he warned, could be used to usher in a new form of global governance.

“Nationalism will go away,” he said.

And Gentile believes the groundwork may already be in place.

He pointed to the U.S. military’s HAARP program, a real atmospheric research project long suspected by critics of having capabilities far beyond weather control.

“The array, or the technology, will manipulate your mind,” he said.

“Again, HAARP has been accused of this because you can manipulate someone's mind with electromagnetic frequencies.”

But the real turning point in the story, Gentile explained, came from a Canadian journalist named Serge Monast—the man who first exposed Blue Beam to the public.

What happened to him is the stuff of legend.

“He comes out with this theory that’s bonkers, and then the Canadian government takes his kids away—because they’re homeschooled. He gets harassed by authorities.”

“He gets hauled off to jail for spreading ‘disinformation’... dies of a heart attack the next day.”

Then came the question that gave Rogan pause.

“That lights the fuse,” Gentile said.

“What did he find?”

The theory ends with a sobering prediction about human nature under fear.

“It’s not like we won’t resist authority—we’ll beg for it. Take our freedom, take our right, keep us safe.”

Rogan leaned back, visibly rattled.

“Whoa! Because something huge is happening and we need to consolidate.”

That thread—fear being weaponized—ran throughout the conversation. And for Gentile, it was never just theoretical.

One episode in particular left a mark on him. While researching DARPA, the Pentagon’s advanced technology division, he said the emotional weight of what he uncovered broke him.

“You know, the DARPA episode, I end up kind of losing my temper and crying a little at the end, which I didn’t mean to do. And it was just in the course of the research, just—that’s what happens.”

“I just wanted to see DARPA’s history. It has—I’m learning about it, it’s like, oh, these guys did some bad, bad stuff.”

That history included chemical weapons programs like Agent Orange—and the companies that made them.

“When you get to Vietnam, and you’ve got Dow Chemical and DuPont creating Agent Blue, Agent Purple, Agent Orange... I mean, more and more American soldiers got sick and actually got killed in the conflict.”

The conversation moved from covert programs to full-scale deception—operations so twisted they led entire nations into war.

Rogan brought up the Gulf of Tonkin incident, the event that helped justify U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

“Your country needs you based on a false flag,” he said.

“Gulf of Tonkin,” Gentile replied without hesitation.

They kept going.

“Which is also very dark,” Rogan added.

“The idea that they fake attacks to get us to go to war.”

Then came Operation Northwoods—a plan proposed by the CIA to commit acts of terror on American soil and blame them on Cuba.

“That was the one to get us into Cuba,” Gentile said.

“That was probably the beginning of the end for Kennedy. Because I believe Kennedy put a stop on Northwoods.”

And it wasn’t the only time JFK clashed with the intelligence community.

According to Gentile, the final break came after the Bay of Pigs disaster.

“That was the end,” he said.

“That was where Kennedy says we need to start again. We got to dismantle this and start again. I can't rely on my intelligence community.”

Gentile noted that Kennedy had received clear warnings from President Eisenhower, who famously cautioned the public to “beware of the military-industrial complex.”

“He talked to Eisenhower a lot, and Eisenhower gave him advice and said, watch out for the CIA. Keep an eye on them,” Gentile said.

Rogan nodded and then dropped the line of the entire of the entire episode:

“Profit is where the devil does his best work.”

That warning was Biblical in nature.

But perhaps the darkest chapter they uncovered was Operation Gladio.

This one was sadistic.

Rogan asked Gentile which theory disturbed him the most.

“Operation Gladio was a crazy one,” he said.

According to Gentile, it was a post-WWII covert operation that involved training a secret guerrilla army in Europe—specifically Italy—to carry out bombings and blame them on communists.

“So, they trained a secret army, a civilian army in Italy to bomb civilians and then blame it on the communists,” he explained.

“The communists at that time were the most popular party in Italy.”

These weren’t small attacks. They were deadly.

“So civilians were killed in bombings by the CIA-trained guerrilla army, and they were trained by a Nazi general who was tight with Allen Dulles.”

What shocked Gentile the most was how early the plans were laid.

“This was planned during the war—you know, while American GIs were being killed fighting the Nazis, they were already planning for this next phase.”

And even after the bodies piled up, the truth was buried.

“But civilians died in massacres, and they blamed it on communists, and it was denied and denied, and eventually it came out. It was called Operation Gladio.”

Toward the end of the interview, Rogan asked what everyone was probably thinking.

“Do you hesitate sometimes when you’re doing these government cover-up ones?”

Gentile didn’t even blink.

“Yes. Yes.”

He explained that investigating state-sanctioned violence isn’t just more disturbing—it’s more dangerous.

“Bigfoot’s not going to hurt me,” he said.

“It’s hard for me because I consider myself a patriot. Very, very, like, pro-military, pro law enforcement—but also anti-war, and, you know, pro criminal justice reform. I’m a very politically confused—You know, I just like fairness and transparency, that sort of thing.”

Rogan said what many feel deep down: “You like to think that our government is good.”

Gentile paused, then answered honestly.

“I do like to think that. And this journey has shown me that it’s mostly not. But it’s a government made of men, and men are flawed and selfish, and men will hurt each other.”

Rogan reflected on how easy it is for those in power to justify their actions.

“There’s also justifications that can be made for doing terrible things, because there’s terrible people out there and you have to stay ahead,” he said.

“You know, don’t become a monster when you’re fighting a monster.”

“That’s exactly right,” Gentile said.

“And this collateral damage is just part of it. It’s just part of it. You know, so we give them a settlement, stay quiet. But this is for national security. The greater good.”

Those are the words of a man who has seen the receipts on some of the darkest chapters of U.S. government.