Editorial credit: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

British Rock singer Morrissey has been forced to cancel two scheduled US shows owing to what have been described as ‘credible’ threats to assassinate him onstage.

The NY Post reports, “The canceled concerts were set for Friday at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., and Saturday at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Both venues said refunds would be issued.“

A post on Morrissey’s official social media pages reads “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life,” adding that “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band’, the two dates were pulled.”

The report also notes that a threat to kill Morrissey was also made by a deranged leftist on Bluesky prior to the singer’s CityFolk appearance in Ottawa.

Police arrested a 26-year old man on Sept. 12 and charged him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, later releasing him on $5,000 bail.

This serves as yet another example of the rise of ‘assassination culture’ among leftist extremists.

Morrissey has become a pariah in the music industry establishment due to his ‘politically incorrect’ opinions confronting the conformist creed of the bed-wetting mob.

For a time, the former Smiths frontman, who maintains a loyal hardcore fanbase, couldn’t find a record deal due to the blisteringly honest themes of his work, which including a whole album condemning the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing by Islamic jihadist Salman Abedi, which claimed the lives of 23 people and injured 800, many of them children.

As we have previously highlighted, the Manchester Arena bombing is a harrowing example of how political correctness literally kills.

Suicide bomber Abedi was rescued as a ‘refugee’ by the British Royal Navy following the overthrow of Colonel Gadaffi in Libya.

On the night of the Manchester Arena bombing, numerous concertgoers and security guards saw Abedi acting suspiciously but were either ignored or didn’t report the terrorist’s alarming behaviour for fear of being labeled “racist.”

The same label that has made Morrissey public enemy number one for an industry that reacts to honesty, authenticity and integrity in music like a vampire reacts to sunlight.

After Morrissey had the temerity to point out the blindingly obvious, that diversity is not a strength, BMG, which is owned by Sony Corporation, announced they would be dropping Morrissey due to “new plans for ‘diversity” that didn’t include him.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share