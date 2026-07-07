This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The saga of the Monaco package bomb attack carried out last week against an exiled Ukrainian oligarch just got even wilder and more mysterious, as the prime suspect has been found shot dead near Kiev.

The Guardian reports that “Ukrainian prosecutors said on Tuesday the woman had been found with a gunshot wound to the head and that two men had been arrested in connection with the case, including an officer with Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) and a former law enforcement officer.”

The gunshot victim is reported to be Anastasiia Berezovska, 39-year old Ukrainian national who speaks German - and who has been on the run, and especially since the Friday issuance of a ‘red notice’ by Interpol for her immediate apprehension. There are reports that the would-be assassin had disguised herself as a man while carrying out the parcel bombing.

The victims of the June 29 bombing were Vadym Iermolaiev and his family, which all survived the bombing that took place at the entrance of his luxury Monaco apartment building (however, he and is girlfriend were very seriously injured). The suspected would-be assassin was seen fleeing to the French border, after which a massive police and security search, along with helicopters, ensued across Monaco, France, and even in Italy. Per Euronews:

After the explosion, she is believed to have walked to the nearby French town of Beausoleil, where she retrieved her rental car and drove through Italy to Germany, her last known country of residence, Morgan Raymond, Monaco’s deputy public prosecutor, told reporters. “The relative sophistication of the explosive device and the modus operandi appear to indicate that the person who planted the device did not act alone,“ the prosecutor said, confirming that the individual was “a woman posing as a man.”

Given that Ukrainian businessman Iermolaiev had long ago been declared an enemy of the Ukrainian state, and has been under sanctions for years for his extensive business dealings in Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence has come under the spotlight for possible involvement in the Monaco bomb attack - a first of its kind in the small, wealthy principality.

Le Figaro reported that the investigation focuses on Zelensky’s secret police (SBU) in the Monaco bomb attack: “According to several concurring sources at Le Figaro, investigators are focusing on the possibility that the attack was orchestrated by the SBU, the Ukrainian intelligence service.”

It certainly looks curious that Berezovska fled strait to the Ukrainian capital. According to more details from The Guardian:

Prosecutors said in a statement that Berezovska received cryptocurrency payments from the two men who were later arrested, leading investigators to treat them as “individuals potentially involved in the attempted murder in Monaco”. They added that the serving HUR officer was “acting on his own initiative” and did not inform his superiors about his contacts with Berezovska. Prosecutors also released footage showing a blood-stained “torture chamber”, containing hammers and other equipment, which they said was discovered during searches of the men’s properties.

So already the Zelensky government is desperately trying to distance itself from the ordeal, claiming that Ukraine’s own intelligence officer was merely “acting on his own”. More details are as follows:

Ukrainian authorities said they detained two men on suspicion of murdering Berezovska “by prior conspiracy.” Police said that one of the men – a current employee of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate – confessed to the murder of Berezovska and claimed that the second suspect, who is a former law enforcement officer, was an accomplice.

Prince Albert II of Monaco had condemned the bombing as “an odious act” - and this was widely reported to be the first such terror bombing incident on the small, wealthy principality’s soil in history.

While Russia has long been accused of deploying intelligence-linked assassin squads in Europe to hunt down political enemies, there’s lately been increasingly acknowledgement that Ukraine has been engaged in its own ‘dirty war’ of assassination hits, both within and outside of Russia.

There has already been an ideological and propaganda campaign to do something about the group of wealthy Ukrainian businessmen and politicians living in exile in Monaco. Government-aligned and independent Ukrainian media has long labelled this group the “Monaco battalion”.

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