This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

A shocking scene unfolded at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event on Saturday, when Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light-heavyweight champ Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, launched a vicious, unscripted attack on independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith, leaving him hospitalized and prompting a full-scale criminal investigation.

The shocking scene unfolded during a Knokx Pro Wrestling show and was broadcast on the streaming platform Kick.

Footage shows Jackson storming into the ring, grabbing independent wrestler Stuart Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu, and violently slamming him onto the mat.

The situation quickly escalated when Jackson mounted the seemingly unconscious wrestler and delivered more than 20 unanswered punches to his head before other wrestlers rushed in to pull him off.

⚠️ WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO ⚠️

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claimed that the clash between Raja and Smith was scripted, but Raja’s barrage of heavy punches was not part of the plan.

Smith was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Fortunately, he is now reportedly awake and in stable condition.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Douglas Malo, a wrestler who intervened to stop Jackson’s attack, told USA TODAY that Smith was conscious and speaking on Saturday but had sustained multiple facial fractures and lost “a lot of teeth.”

“He was choking on his own blood and teeth,” Malo said, adding, “Somebody reminded me there’s kids there and then I was like ‘oh my God.'”

According to Uncrowned, the clash seemed to have been sparked by a tense encounter between Jackson and Stu earlier that day.

LAPD confirmed to TMZ that officers were dispatched to the scene and documented the incident in a police report. The case is currently under investigation.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson issued a statement on X emphasizing that his son had suffered a concussion days prior and “had no business” participating. He called Raja’s actions “bad judgment” and “a work that went wrong,” and expressed concern for both his son and Syko Stu’s well‑being and recovery.

Rampage Jackson wrote:

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

Knokx Pro Wrestling condemned the attack Sunday morning, calling it a “heinous” and “egregious act” that crossed every boundary of sports entertainment.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share