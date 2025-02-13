Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Senator Mitch McConnel (R-Kentucky) is not happy.

Kennedy was confirmed by a vote of 52-48, with the sole “no” Republican vote coming from Mitch McConnell, who issued this bitter statement.

“I’m a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles. A record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts. As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions,” McConnell said.

McConnell’s “no” vote resembles the death rattle of the old Republican Party. He was the only one who voted “no,” while everyone else aligned with MAGA. What this confirms to me is the old GOP is dead, and MAGA is the new Republican Party.

The future is looking bright!

