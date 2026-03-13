The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
1h

Remember the BORG? The Starship Enterprise villian? THAT's the plan.

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AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

How frightening and horrifying. Leave us alone!

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