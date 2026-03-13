A brain chip thinner than a human hair could soon connect the human brain to AI.

MIT scientists say microscopic implants can be delivered through injections, traveling through the bloodstream until they reach the brain.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher warns that technology like this raises an unsettling possibility.

It could theoretically be deployed without people even realizing it.

At the same time, a new White House initiative on 6G openly discusses implantable technologies designed to connect the human brain to artificial intelligence.

Now consider where all of this is heading…

What exactly are they building? 🧵

The conversation began with a closer look at a White House memorandum titled “Winning the 6G Race,” a document that openly references implantable technologies as part of the next generation of communications infrastructure.

Nicolas said the real agenda goes far beyond faster wireless networks. In his view, the bigger transformation is the push to connect artificial intelligence directly to the human brain. Researchers, he explained, are already developing brain interfaces designed to link neural activity with AI systems in real time.

According to Nicolas, the long-term vision behind these technologies is a symbiotic relationship between human cognition and machine intelligence, where a chip implanted in the brain communicates continuously with outside networks.

But he warned the implications go far beyond medical treatment or convenience. Once artificial intelligence becomes embedded in human consciousness, the boundary between human thought and machine influence could begin to disappear.

As Nicolas put it, the “main purpose of the brain chips” will be to “install and merge human consciousness with artificial intelligence.”

That possibility raises a deeper question about what it means to remain human.

“We will lose our humanity if we do this,” he warned.

Watch the full interview here.

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From there, the discussion turned to a practical question: how would technologies like these actually enter the body?

Nicolas pointed to emerging research into self-assembling nanotechnology. Some scientists believe microscopic components could potentially organize themselves into functioning systems after being injected into the bloodstream.

If that technology continues to advance, he said, surgical implantation may not always be necessary. Devices could theoretically assemble themselves once inside the body, making the delivery process far less visible.

Nicolas then connected that possibility to earlier intelligence programs that explored biological methods of influencing human behavior. Declassified records, he noted, show researchers once examined whether mood or cognition could be altered through substances introduced in food or injections.

“We obviously saw the CIA declassified documents… seeking to alter human behavior… using vaccinations and food,” Nicolas said.

That history, he argued, suggests covert biological experimentation is not new.

And if technologies capable of interacting with the human brain have been under development for decades, it raises the possibility that what the public is seeing today may only be the beginning of a much larger rollout.

“Once humans merge their consciousness with artificial intelligence, that is it for humanity.”

Watch the full interview here.

The conversation then moved deeper into what brain-computer interfaces could actually do.

These systems work by capturing electrical signals from neurons and translating those signals into digital data. In theory, that allows computers to interpret intentions, sensory input, or movement commands directly from brain activity.

But Nicolas said the real question isn’t just how the technology works. It’s who controls the data once those signals begin traveling across networks.

If neural signals can be transmitted wirelessly, he explained, the institutions operating those networks could potentially gain access to the most private layer of human life.

“They’ll know what you think… they’ll basically know what you’re doing,” Nicolas said.

He warned that as artificial intelligence becomes integrated with these systems, the relationship may not stay one-sided. Instead of simply reading neural signals, machines might eventually influence them as well.

Over time, he said, that could lead to a system where human consciousness becomes linked to shared AI infrastructure.

“You would basically be uploaded into some sort of artificial intelligence hive mind… This is not science fiction.”

Watch the full interview here.

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Beyond neural implants, the discussion also explored a range of emerging biomedical technologies designed to interact with the body in other ways.

One example Nicolas raised was microneedle patch technology. These patches contain hundreds of microscopic needles that dissolve after being placed on the skin, delivering substances beneath the surface.

Some researchers have experimented with particles known as quantum dots, tiny materials that emit detectable signals when scanned with specialized equipment.

Nicolas said these systems could theoretically allow identification markers or medical information to be stored beneath the skin and accessed externally.

“It literally dissolves into your skin and installs quantum dots… you will be marked with a quantum QR code.”

The conversation also touched on injectable contraceptive technologies that assemble inside the body and release hormones slowly over time.

Taken together, Nicolas warned that these innovations point toward a future where identification systems, health monitoring, and biological interventions are embedded directly inside the human body.

Watch the full interview here.

The focus then shifted to agriculture and the growing push to vaccinate poultry against bird flu.

Governments are weighing large-scale vaccination campaigns to prevent outbreaks that can wipe out farms and disrupt the food supply.

But Nicolas warned the strategy carries risks of its own. If vaccines fail to fully block infection, the virus can continue circulating inside vaccinated populations, evolving under pressure and potentially producing new variants.

“These are leaky vaccines… they’ll still replicate in the poultry and result in mutations.”

Over time, that process can push pathogens to adapt in ways that make them more capable of spreading to new hosts.

He also pointed to the enormous scale of the proposed programs. Vaccinating hundreds of millions of birds could introduce unpredictable biological pressures into an already complex agricultural system.

From Nicolas’s perspective, interventions meant to stop outbreaks could unintentionally speed up viral evolution.

“We could potentially have all of the meat contaminated… to inject 100 million poultry would be a disaster.”

Watch the full interview here.

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As the interview wrapped up, the conversation turned to newly resurfaced declassified CIA documents involving anti-parasitic drugs and their potential connection to cancer treatment.

Maria pointed to reports describing research suggesting certain compounds used to treat parasites might also interfere with tumor growth. Nicolas said discoveries like that help explain why drugs such as ivermectin have been so fiercely criticized, calling its demonization “exactly the reason.”

He argued that scientists had been seeing promising signals from anti-parasitic compounds for decades. In his view, the deeper scandal is that this line of research never became a serious focus in mainstream medicine.

“In the 1950s they already had knowledge that anti-parasitics had potent anti-cancer effects,” Nicolas said.

He said those findings were effectively buried while patients continued pursuing costly treatments that often failed. The consequences, he said, have been devastating—families losing loved ones while also being pushed into financial ruin searching for answers that may have existed all along.

Nicolas called that reality “absolutely criminal.”

At that point Maria asked the question that had been building throughout the entire conversation: what should ordinary people do if they come to believe that “everything we’re told is a lie”?

Nicolas said the answer comes down to two simple steps.

First, he urged people to speak openly and “share this information,” even when it makes others uncomfortable.

Then he laid out the broader principle he believes could stop many of the developments discussed throughout the interview.

“Simply put, do not comply.”

He warned people not to accept the technologies discussed earlier in the conversation, including brain chips, microneedle patch implants, and the broader push to merge human consciousness with artificial intelligence.

“If enough people do that,” Nicolas said, “we’ll win.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

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