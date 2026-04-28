This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Republican New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has finally addressed his mysterious month-and-a-half-long absence from Congress.

Kean, 57, last cast a vote in the House on March 5, and nobody had seen or heard from him.

Since that time, Kean has missed more than 50 roll-call votes at a critical time when House Republicans are operating with barely enough of a majority to advance key legislation.

For weeks, both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have reported complete radio silence.

New Jersey GOP Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith said they had not heard from him despite repeated attempts to reach out.

House Republicans from New York who have collaborated with Kean on bills expressed similar confusion.

Even Democrat Rep. Rob Menendez publicly stated he hoped Kean was “doing all right” but had received no information.

The disappearance sparked widespread concern and speculation, especially given Kean’s status as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents heading into the 2026 midterms. His district is a top target for Democrats, with multiple challengers already lining up to try to unseat him in what is expected to be a highly competitive race.

On Monday evening, Kean finally broke his silence with a statement posted to his campaign’s X account.

In it, he confirmed he has been dealing with a “personal medical issue” but provided no further details on his condition or a specific timeline for his return.

The statement read in full:

I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue. My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent. I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult. I am especially proud of my Congressional team, who have kept constituent services and legislative work moving forward without interruption, and my political team for ensuring the campaign continues to run strong. I also want to thank my friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their patience and understanding during this time. I appreciate your support and look forward to being back in the near future.

Kean’s office had previously described the absence only as a “personal health matter” without elaborating.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed last week that he had spoken with Kean by phone and was told the congressman expected to return to full capacity “very soon.”

There have been no additional updates on when Kean will physically return to Washington or resume voting. He is expected to miss votes again this week.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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