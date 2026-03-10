STORY #1 - New DOJ documents reveal a stunning detail in the Epstein case: one of the prison guards assigned to monitor him searched his name online just minutes before his body was discovered.

The discovery is raising serious questions about what really happened inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night the world’s most notorious sex trafficker died.

According to newly surfaced records, correctional officer Tova Noel searched “latest on Epstein in jail” twice, at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m., less than 40 minutes before Epstein was found hanging in his cell at 6:30 a.m.

Noel and another guard had been accused of falsifying records claiming they conducted required inmate checks every 30 minutes that night. Both admitted the logs were inaccurate, yet the criminal charges were later dropped.

Investigators also flagged a series of cash deposits in Noel’s bank account, including a $5,000 deposit just ten days before Epstein died.

Between suspicious bank activity, missed checks, and conflicting testimony, the questions surrounding Epstein’s death are only growing.

Watch Maria’s report and ask yourself whether this was negligence, or something far more troubling.

STORY #2 - Roblox is rolling out a terrifying AI system that rewrites what users say before their message ever reaches another player.

The move signals a new phase of online moderation, one where platforms don’t just block words, they replace them.

Roblox has begun deploying AI that alters chat messages in real time, transforming what users typed into language the platform considers more “respectful.” In other words, the message leaving a player’s keyboard may not be the message their friend actually receives.

The system goes far beyond traditional profanity filters. Roblox says it can detect misspellings, special characters, and other workarounds used to bypass moderation rules, then automatically rewrite the sentence before it ever appears in chat.

In one example, a player typing “hurry TF up” would have their message quietly rewritten to “hurry up.”

That crosses a major line for many users. Instead of simply blocking speech, the platform replaces it and claims to understand what the user “meant” to say.

Now pair that with a new U.S. cyber strategy warning it will expose “destructive propaganda,” “influence operations,” and “cultural subversion,” terms broad enough to target narratives, not just hackers.

Today it’s Roblox.

Tomorrow it could be every platform you use.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #3 - The war in the Middle East is expanding, and the economic shock is already spreading worldwide.

Oil prices are exploding as the Strait of Hormuz crisis rattles global energy markets.

Now a weekend interview has Americans asking a question many thought was buried in history: could a military draft return?

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what analysts are calling the worst global energy disruption in decades, sending oil from roughly $65 a barrel to nearly $120 in a matter of days, before dropping back under $90 just hours ago. Some experts warn prices could skyrocket again at any moment, with forecasts pointing toward $200 a barrel.

At the same time, tensions are escalating quickly. Reports say Kuwait has halted oil production while other Middle Eastern countries consider similar moves. Russia’s leadership warns the world may be entering a historic crisis, and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declared, “We don’t want war, but also have no intention of avoiding it.”

During a Fox News interview, Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump has not ruled out a military draft if the conflict continues to grow.

With energy prices soaring, more countries being pulled toward the fight, and talk of conscription returning, the stakes are rising by the hour.

For families watching these events unfold, one question now hangs over everything: how far does this conflict go, and who gets pulled in next?

Don’t miss Maria’s explosive report.

