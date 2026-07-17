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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Faith Miller

Microsoft Word introduced a new “inclusiveness” feature to look for supposed bias in documents — including language it deems not representative of “all genders.”

Clarity, formality, conciseness and now inclusiveness are all categories of “refinements” Microsoft offers under the editing tool on Word. The woke tool suggests changes to make word choice “inclusive of all genders,” like changing “chairman” to “chairperson” and “mankind” to “humankind” or “humanity,” among many others, as a Consumers’ Research video shows.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

WATCH:

“It’s hardly surprising that Microsoft has an ‘inclusiveness editor’ for Word documents so that users are forced to comply with woke madness. Suggesting users change common words like ‘mankind’ and ‘firemen’ to be more gender-neutral is not a true grammatical error; it is a targeted ideological tactic to remove the very notion of gender from society,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research said in a statement to the DCNF.

This adds to Microsoft’ efforts to support woke ideology, which include donating money to “groups promoting gender ideology on kids” and offering a library of videos to train people on being inclusive, according to Consumers’ Research.

The company’s innovation has come from its “commitment to [d]iversity and [i]nclusion,” Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Microsoft’s Chief Diversity Officer and Corporate Vice President of Talent and Learning, said in Microsoft’s 2024 Global Diversity and Inclusion Report.

Consumers’ Research has repeatedly exposed Microsoft for pushing political agendas, including race-based ‘pay equity’ schemes, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring quotas, partnering with transgender activist groups, and advancing a radical climate crusade,” Hild said. “This woke Word editor is just another example of Microsoft forcing fringe politics onto its customers.”

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