This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger says concertgoers want to escape from politics and everyday worries rather than sit through political speeches.

Jagger made the remarks during an interview on The New York Times podcast after being asked about Bruce Springsteen, who has repeatedly used his current tour to lambast President Trump.

Host David Marchese noted that Springsteen “clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth” with audiences before asking Jagger what his own relationship with fans means to him.

Jagger said his priority is giving audiences a break from the outside world.

“The bottom line of my thing really is that my job in the live music world is [for] those people that come is to have the best time they possibly can,” Jagger said.

“For two hours or whatever it is, to forget all their problems and the problems of the world and their mortgages and whatever, just to give them the best time they can have.”

The 82-year-old compared attending a concert to watching a sporting event.

“It’s similar to going to a sports event, really, because everything else is shouted out,” he continued.

“You’re just watching who’s going to win. You’re not worrying about everything else.”

“You don’t want to lecture them,” he added.

Watch the clip below:

Jagger also said performers should adapt to each audience rather than treat every crowd the same.

“Your job is to make them have the best time they possibly can,” he said.

His comments come after Springsteen repeatedly attacked the Trump administration during his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, calling it “reckless” and “treasonous.”

The singer also released a song referring to “King Trump” and his “federal thugs” following the deaths of anti-ICE protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Trump has responded by calling Springsteen a “dried-up prune” on Truth Social and encouraging supporters to boycott the musician’s tour.

Jagger said he is not opposed to political themes appearing in music.

“I’ve got into this habit of doing songs that are about personal relationships, and then I throw a verse about politics in there,” he said.

“Nobody wants to hear a whole song about politics,” Jagger added.

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