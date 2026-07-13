The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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jsinton
3h

When asked his views of the Vietnam war at the time, Elvis Presly said "I'm just an entertainer" and had no opinion. Somewhere along the line, these people started getting PAID as influencers.

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