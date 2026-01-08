This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly rebuked Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for pushing the United States toward war with Iran during a Wednesday interview with Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

Graham directed a warning toward Iran’s ayatollahs on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday, saying President Donald Trump would “kill” them if they continued slaughtering Iranian protesters. During the show, Kelly urged Graham to rein in his rhetoric, noting that he had no children who would potentially have to fight in a war with Iran.

WATCH:

“What Lindsey Graham stands for is deeply disturbing to me. And that stuff about the ayatollah, — ‘our president is going to come kill you’ —would you just stop? … hey, as far as I know, Lindsey Graham doesn’t have teenaged children who are going to have to go fight his war he now wants against Iran,” Kelly said. “But I do. And you have kids in their 20s. And some of us actually have a real stake in making sure that does not happen. We do not want that.”

Graham also advocated for regime change on “Hannity.”

“To the people of Iran, we stand with you tonight,” he said. “We stand for you taking back your country from the ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills you and terrorizes the world.”

“Change is coming to Iran, it’ll be the biggest change in the history of the [Middle] East to get rid of this Nazi regime,” Graham added. “To the people of Iran, help is on the way.”

Moreover, Graham donned a “Make Iran Great Again” hat while advocating for U.S. intervention during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.”

During protests in Iran, 36 or more individuals were killed, while over 2,000 were detained as of Wednesday, Fox News reported. The unrest marks Iran’s largest protests since 2022, with protests spreading to at least 113 locations throughout 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Economic dissatisfaction driven by the collapse of Iran’s rial currency fueled the protests, with demonstrators also directing anger toward the country’s Islamic theocracy.

“If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump warned in a Friday Truth Social post. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share