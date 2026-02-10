This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly sparred with host Piers Morgan Monday over why so many Americans were outraged by the National Football League (NFL) picking Bad Bunny to perform at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Morgan said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that Bad Bunny’s performance preached love, unity and praised white-majority countries in North and South America, and questioned why Kelly had an issue with it. Kelly argued that the NFL picking Bad Bunny as the Halftime Show performer was a slap in the face to Americans who supported President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and deportations.

“It wasn’t about what he was actually going to do during the middle of the Super Bowl performance. It’s about him,” Kelly said. “It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer. Somebody who’s been an outspoken critic of, of course, the Trump administration and of America, and our ‘anti-immigration policies.’ This is long before the current controversy over ICE. He doesn’t want illegals deported from this country. Well, too bad! Because the majority of Americans do want that and are not shy about pushing for it and that’s why Trump got elected.”

Kelly also criticized the performance for being sung entirely in Spanish, arguing that it only brought more division. Morgan said that the U.S. does not even have an official national language.

WATCH:

“We don’t need a black national anthem, we don’t need a Spanish speaking, non-English performing performer and we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our primetime entertainment,” Kelly continued.

“Okay, what is the national language, officially, the national language of the United States of America?” Morgan asked, leading Kelly to argue that Americans speak English. “You don’t have one, you don’t have one. You don’t actually have an official language.”

Kelly said that Americans are not allowing the U.S. to turn into Great Britain, which she argued had “ceded its culture” to radical Muslims who took over their country. She said to preserve American culture, the Super Bowl must remain “quintessentially American” in part by only having English-speaking performers.

“One, you’ve conceded you don’t have a national language in the United States officially, and secondly the language you do want to be your official language is my language. The language of the country you think has gone to part. So my obvious follow-up is, Megyn, why do you want English as your national language if you think England has gone to hell in a handcart?”

“We want something that we can all understand. I don’t think Bad Bunny used his appearance to bash America, but we can’t be sure because I didn’t see any [subtitles] on his Spanish language performance. They chose two America haters … We feature English-speaking performers at the quintessentially American event of the Super Bowl. We do Michael Jackson, we do Whitney Houston, we do great bands that love America, like America Rap,” Kelly responded.

Ahead of his halftime performance, Bad Bunny repeatedly condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Trump’s hawkish immigration enforcement policies. During the Grammy Awards on Feb.1, he stated, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE Out.” He also avoided tours on the U.S. mainland over fears of ICE raids at his concerts.

In his song, “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny also imitated Trump’s voice apologizing to immigrants.

Turning Point USA hosted an alternative halftime show featuring Kid Rock and three country singers. The performances garnered over 25 million views despite not being able to air on X.

Morgan then defended Bad Bunny’s free speech rights, but Kelly argued that the First Amendment does not grant him the right to perform at the Super Bowl. She argued that picking him to perform at a time of upheaval over immigration enforcement is a “middle finger” to Americans.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share