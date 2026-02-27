This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Everyone already knew former President Bill Clinton was a loathsome creep, but former Fox News host Megyn Kelly provided a disturbing new reminder for anyone who, for some reason, forgot.

On Thursday, Kelly spoke with her former Fox News colleague, Tucker Carlson, on her podcast and shared a shocking new photo of Clinton.

As Kelly explained, two of her friends were at a bar with Slick Willie when he approached them. He is seen staring down the chest of one of the young women (presumably looking at her breasts) and grabbing the side boob of another.

This occurred a year after he was impeached. And most shocking of all, Hillary and Chelsea were there to witness the whole thing!

“This is my own piece of evidence where he wasn’t shamed at all,” Kelly told Carlson. “Where a friend of mine and her friend at the time, this was in 1999, were in a bar and Bill Clinton was there.”

“Look at this,” she continued. “He is looking down the chest of my friend Meg Florence, and that’s my other friend Abby Ritman. He basically got his hand on her side boob.”

“And you probably know this place, The Bombay Club in D.C. He was there with his wife and daughter!”

WATCH:

Here is the photo:

This shocking photo emerges just as Clinton is scheduled to testify regarding his ties to deceased p*dophile Jeffrey Epstein. And they run VERY deep.

Epstein reportedly visited the Oval Office at least 17 times when Clinton was President. Clinton flew on Epstein’s infamous Lolita Express multiple times. A witness said Clinton not only spent time on Epstein’s p*dophile island with Epstein and his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, but there were also two young girls present. Clinton was photographed with his arm around one of Epstein’s sex slaves and getting a neck massage from another. He even reportedly had an affair with Maxwell! In the book “Citizen,” Clinton admits that he flew on Epstein’s private jet. However, he claimed the plane was used solely for business purposes, not for pleasure.

When Clinton testifies today, Republicans had better confront them on these damning facts. If not, the GOP will be exercising gross negligence.

