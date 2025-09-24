This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

As the Gateway Pundit reported, in the days before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the far-left website ‘Jezebel’ hired witches to put a hex on Kirk.

Megyn Kelly has a shocking and downright creepy update on this. According to Kelly, Charlie and Erika Kirk heard about this before Charlie was killed and were genuinely ‘rattled’ by the news, especially Erika. Being Christians, they believed this was a genuine threat and had a friend come over to pray with them for Charlie’s protection.

Kelly also shares details about how the people associated with the hexing were impatient for the spell to work. However you look at this situation, it was an act of pure evil.

From Megyn Kelly’s website:

When I was out in Arizona last week I learned that, two weeks before Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the far left website Jezebel declared that it had a mission to cast bad luck or a curse on Charlie. They wanted to hurt him in some way. They declared, “If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares.” Jezebel went onto the online marketplace Etsy – yes, Etsy – to “cast a curse” on him. This is actually a thing. Etsy, the website known for making arts and crafts on demand, will happily cast a hex on someone through its ‘witches’ if you ask them to… The writer asked, “Is it ethical to curse a man I’ve never met? Probably not. But is it unethical to let him keep talking? Yes.”… She told the reader she placed her first spell on Etsy to “MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM” and wondered, “how long would it take to kick in?” The witch servicing her on Etsy contacted her and asked if she would like to “amplify the energetic support” of the spell for an extra $50. She did. And she had to provide Kirk’s date of birth for accuracy. The “witch” informed her she had performed the hex, and it was successful. Jezebel wanted to know when they would be getting results on their curse… The witch, they reveal, promised on August 23 that “you will see the first results within two to three weeks.” That was 18 days before Charlie was killed.

Watch this entire video. It’s really stunning.

As Megyn notes in the video, even if you’re a non-believer, why would you do this? It’s not only playing with fire, it’s an exercise in pure evil.

