STORY #1 - BlackRock and Blackstone are quietly seizing control of America’s power grid—while telling the public it’s all for AI.

Behind the slick talk of “innovation” lies a sweeping transfer of control, handing the nation’s energy supply to two of the most powerful financial empires on Earth.

Over the past year, Blackstone has spent billions acquiring natural gas plants and utilities across Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico, while BlackRock’s subsidiary took majority control of Wisconsin’s Superior Water, Light & Power. Executives admit these deals are meant to fuel “the AI revolution”—a data-center boom already driving up energy costs and straining the grid.

Critics say this has little to do with progress and everything to do with control. With trillions in assets and deep ties to the WEF and CFR, BlackRock and Blackstone are positioning themselves to decide who gets power in the age of AI.



Maria Zeee’s report exposes how this quiet takeover could determine who controls your power—and your freedom.

Watch the full episode here.

STORY #2 - Planes and helicopters are dropping millions of live, genetically engineered rabies “vaccine baits” across America—without public notice or consent.

The USDA confirms the operation spans six states this month, coating rural communities with lab-made oral vaccines known as RABORAL V-RG®.

What most don’t realize is that these baits contain a live recombinant virus capable of infecting multiple species. A 2019 Vaccine study found it can persist and shed for weeks, leaving animals contagious long after exposure. Even the CDC admits people may be “at risk for vaccine virus infection.”

Still, the government keeps flooding forests, waterways, and neighborhoods with millions of these live-virus doses—wrapped in fishmeal attractant—without public disclosure or independent safety oversight.

Experts warn this isn’t rabies control. It’s an open-air experiment on the American people. Maria Zeee uncovers the proof in black and white. Don’t miss this report.

Watch the full episode here.

STORY #3 - Thousands of protesters flooded London’s streets on October 18, rising up against Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s digital ID scheme—a plan critics warn would give the government and tech elites unprecedented control over everyday life.

It was the largest show of resistance since the COVID-19 protests, as citizens from all political backgrounds marched from Marble Arch to Whitehall chanting “No to Digital ID.” Organized by Fiona Rose Diamond, the rally featured David Icke and MP Andrew Bridgen, who warned that the “voluntary” program will turn mandatory by 2029. Even members of Starmer’s own Cabinet are rebelling, fearing mass voter defections to the Greens and Lib Dems.

Now, the same system is quietly advancing in America. Attorney Tom Renz warns that through updated regulations and “public-private partnerships,” digital ID is already becoming law.

The warning signs are here. Watch the rally footage from London and see Maria’s breakdown of how quickly this agenda is spreading to the United States.

Click here for the full episode.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We'll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

