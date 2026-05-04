This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Will Upton

Democrat Illinois Gov. and billionaire JB Pritzker has been quietly throwing his political weight and checkbook around, bankrolling major campaign committees, senior leaders, and 2026 congressional election challengers viewed as critical to the Democratic Party.

Publicly available Federal Election Commission data reviewed by the Daily Caller reveal that Pritzker has been contributing both personally — and through the use of long-standing campaign accounts — to a number of Democrat candidates. Pritzker has donated upwards of six and seven-figure sums to major Democrat campaign committees like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The moves, according to some seasoned political consultants, suggest that Pritzker believes he can go pound-for-pound in a presidential run against the likes of fellow Democrat Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, as well as former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Caller spoke with long-time Republican political consultant Ryan Girdusky, who explained, “Pritzker has been flirting for this run [for president] for quite some time; he’s got some advantages. His biggest advantage is his money.” The spending spree, Girdusky told the Caller, is Pritzker “just trying to buy some favorability.”

The billionaire Illinois Democrat is the scion of the Pritzker family, which owns the Hyatt hotel chain. Pritzker has also founded several venture capital and investment firms, which have aided in the dramatic expansion of his wealth and political largesse.

As far as national committee contributions, Pritzker has sent $250,000 across three disbursements on Dec. 31, 2025, to the DNC Services Corp/Democratic National Committee — which also operates as the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing. In addition to the DNC contributions made late last year, Pritzker also funneled $200,000 to Democrat New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’s joint fundraising committee — the Jeffries Battleground Protection Fund — in October 2025.

Meanwhile, in September 2025, Pritzker made two contributions totaling $148,000 to the DCCC. This followed three June 20, 2025, donations to the DSCC totaling $310,000.

In May of 2025, Pritzker gave $1 million to the House Majority PAC, and just days before the 2024 election, he poured $1 million into the Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC.

In addition to national Democratic Party campaign committees, Pritzker has shoveled $5 million in the first quarter of 2026 — through two separate donations — into the Illinois Future PAC, an operation supporting Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s candidacy for the open Illinois U.S. Senate seat. The seat is being vacated by long-time Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring. In the 4th quarter of 2025, Pritzker had already funded the PAC to the tune of $5 million, bringing his total contributions to $10 million over the last 6 months.

“It’s not shocking. It may work with some people, but you can’t answer a quid pro quo,” Girdusky said — meaning that it may be some time before Pritzker sees any fruit from his possible presidential campaign investments.

Still, Pritzker’s campaign cash splurge isn’t without its pitfalls.

“He was the big winner in Illinois; his backed candidates did best. But at the end of the day, if he goes into South Carolina with a five percent approval rating, it doesn’t matter how much money he’s giving. That’s generally his problem,” Girdusky told the Caller.

The FEC records also show that sprinkled in among Pritzker’s high-dollar contributions are dozens of maximum contributions or near-maximum contributions to several key Democratic congressional campaigns, including Reps. Dina Titus of Nevada, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, John Mannion of New York, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Dave Min of California, Grace Meng of New York, Brad Schneider of Illinois, Nellie Pou of New Jersey, Susie Lee of Nevada, Janelle Bynum of Oregon, Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Josh Riley of New York, Laura Gillen of New York, Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan, Don Davis of North Carolina, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Derek Tran of California, Josh Harder of California, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Eugene Vindman of Virginia and Steven Horsford of Nevada.

There is no legal limit to how much money a person can donate, as long as they do not exceed the maximum contributions to any particular entity. Gov. Pritzker’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

It is notable that almost all of the House Democrats being financially backed by Pritzker either hold vulnerable seats in red states, are key allies of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, or are senior lawmakers in early Democratic Party presidential primary states. The Caller previously reported that Pritzker also contributed to the Iowa congressional campaign of Sarah Trone Garriott, who is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn.

A second GOP consultant — granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of his work — with extensive experience in Republican Party fundraising told the Caller, “We were dealing with [Pritzker] in Wisconsin. He was basically matching us dollar for dollar.”

“This is 100 percent him setting up for a presidential run,” the consultant added. “I’ve seen this coming for a while; others have seen this coming for a while … These are all favors he’s going to cash in.”

In addition to the House race contributions, Pritzker has made sizable commitments to several key Senate races, including at least one $25,000 contribution to Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff’s victory fund, $7,000 to Sherrod Brown‘s Senate campaign and $17,000 to former Democrat North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Senate victory fund and campaign. As of March 30, 2026, Pritzker had given $3,500 to James Talarico’s Senate campaign in Texas.

“A guy like Pritzker is a unique situation because of his personal bankroll,” the GOP fundraising consultant told the Daily Caller, noting that while Obama made similar moves ahead of his 2008 presidential run, the latter had to rely on an aggressive fundraising campaign to build his war chest. “That’s kind of the old [former Chicago Mayor Richard] Daley game.”

“I know that him and Rahm Emanuel hate each other,” the consultant said. “Pritzker is trying to buy off support before Rahm. Not just in Illinois politics but around the country.”

“Rahm is a definite threat. Especially with his brother [Ari] running Hollywood and likely having Obama’s support,” the consultant added.

In recent weeks, NBC News has reported that Pritzker — despite his billionaire status — is unlikely to self-fund a possible 2028 presidential run.

“Pritzker has reached out to operatives who have national fundraising experience and internally discussed what digital fundraising might look like,” the outlet reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, a TIME Magazine report revealed at the end of April that Pritzker is likely seeking more than re-election as governor, instead eyeing a run for the White House in what is expected to be a crowded and contentious field. Even the governor himself has dropped a few hints regarding his ambitions, telling the Reverend Al Sharpton during an event last month that he will be “involved” in 2028.

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