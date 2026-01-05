This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Move over Nancy Pelosi, there’s a new insider trader, err, investor in town whose portfolio has you beat.

Pelosi’s investment record during her decades in Congress has long drawn criticism, with her portfolio posting a whopping 54% return last year. The California Democrat, who plans to depart at the conclusion of her term in January 2027, recorded a more modest 18% gain in 2025—still a figure that would make some on Wall Street blush.



In 2025, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D- NY) led all Democrats with the strongest portfolio performance, according to data reviewed by The New York Post. The figures come from alternative-data platform Quiver Quantitative, which tracks congressional stock transactions amid heightened public and political fallout from lawmakers’ investment returns.

Suozzi’s portfolio rose 35%, substantially exceeding major market indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 14% gain, the S&P 500’s 17% advance and the Nasdaq Composite’s 21% increase, according to data provided exclusively to The Post by Quiver Quantitative.



“Some members seemed to spend more time managing their portfolios than they did at their day job on Capitol Hill,” Quiver Quantitative CEO Christopher Kardatzke told The Post. “We have seen members making day trades, options trades, and – for the first time ever – meme coin trades.”



Suozzi, who serves on subcommittees handling tax policy and oversight and was first elected in 2016, previously faced a House Ethics Committee investigation related to his trading activity. The New York Democrat closed 2025 with a stock portfolio valued at approximately $9.5 million, reflecting a $2.5 million increase. Much of the gain stemmed from a large position in Nvidia, which rose about 40% during the year and represented an estimated $8.2 million of his holdings.



House Republican leadership has pledged to bring legislation banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks to a floor vote in the first quarter of 2026, according to Bloomberg.



The commitment comes after intense pressure from rank-and-file Republicans, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who in late 2025 threatened a discharge petition to force action. GOP leaders struck an intraparty deal to advance “comprehensive legislation” focused solely on lawmakers, excluding the executive branch – a key concession to avoid broader partisan fights.



President Donald Trump has voiced support for banning congressional stock trading, accusing some lawmakers of profiting from non-public information. In interviews last year, Trump singled out Pelosi, whose husband’s trades has raised eyebrows, declaring she exemplified why reform is needed.



“The reason that this idea to put a ban on stock trading for members of Congress is even a thing is because of Nancy Pelosi,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in July, Fox News reported at the time. “I mean, she is rightfully criticized because she makes $174,000 a year. Yet she has a net worth of approximately $413 million. In 2024, Nancy Pelosi’s stock portfolio — this was a fascinating statistic to me — grew 70% in one year in 2024.”



“I think the president stands with the American people on this,” Leavitt added. “He doesn’t want to see people like Nancy Pelosi enriching themselves off of public service and ripping off their constituents in the process.”

