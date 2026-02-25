This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Perhaps it’s destiny - The last time the USA Men’s Olympic Hockey Team won the gold in 1980 they had to first defeat the communist Soviet Union. It was not the final game of the Olympics, it was the second to final game, but it was the only game that was treated as an epic battle of cultural and political ideals and not just a sports competition. In 2026, the Team USA finally won again, this time against the increasingly communistic country of Canada.

Maybe this time around the global audience was not as aware of the political nature of the event, but the woke left was certainly spellbound, poised to exploit the outcome as symbolic of an ideological victory over American conservative principles. In other words, they expected the Canadians to win, and they planned to gloat about the downfall of the US image at the feet of a far-left country. Obviously, it didn’t work out that way.

To pour salt on their wounded progressive egos, the men’s team is largely pro-MAGA and says they are excited to attend Trump’s State of the Union Address. Leftist activists have been pressuring American athletes throughout the Olympics to denounce the Trump Administration. Particularly, they have called on American representatives to speak against ICE and the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The USA Women’s Hockey team capitulated and chose to snub Trump’s invitation after their gold medal win. Leftists expected the men to do the same. Instead, they invited FBI Director Kash Patel and partied with him after the win. Patel is an avid hockey player and was already present in Milan to oversee security for the proceedings. Donald Trump also made a locker room call to the team to congratulate them.

It all seems like good, clean American patriotism, but that’s the problem. Now, the establishment media is running a blitz against the men’s team, attacking them in a series of hit pieces and denouncing their support of the President.

The Nation calls it the “Ugly Underbelly Of The US Men’s Hockey Victory”, asserting that:

“Trump holds incredible nostalgia for the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team of 1980. This was the squad that, in one of the great Olympic upsets of all time, defeated the USSR in the semifinals before winning the gold. Pundits turned the victory into a right-wing symbol. It showed that the country had moved away from the social struggles of the 1960s and ’70s and embraced the crypto-fascist variant of patriotism best exemplified in the 1980 election of Ronald Reagan...”

In other words, leftists despair over the loss of the communists and their eventual downfall. They see the victory of capitalism as “crypto-fascist”. The Nation attacks the men’s team as if they work for Trump. This is what leftists do when people don’t submit to their demands and refuse to virtue signal for the woke agenda.

“Unlike other US Olympians speaking out against this regime, men’s hockey players chose to be lickspittles...”

“...The real Olympic heroes were the athletes who stood up for each other - and against Trump.”

They go on to list the handful of Olympic athletes who decided to pull a “Kaepernick” and politicize their sport with activism instead of simply competing and representing their country.

Slate raged over Kash Patel’s celebration with the team, suggesting he had no reason or right to be at the event (even though he was invited to be there). The cope and seethe was readily apparent in SBNation’s screeching diatribe in which they argued that:

“Instead of trying to carve off football and basketball viewers, the NHL has been marketing itself to non-sports fans, emphasizing women, supporting the LGBTQ+ community with Pride Nights, and making substantial inroads with Gen Z as a result...”

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share