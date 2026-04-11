This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

President Trump was reportedly on the verge of firing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — until longtime adviser Roger Stone stepped in at the last minute.

According to an Axios report citing ‘advisors’, Trump had grown frustrated with Gabbard’s congressional testimony on threats to the U.S., in which she stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of the ongoing Iran conflict. The sources described the president polling other advisers on her performance and whether she should be replaced.

The drama unfolded after the high-profile resignation of Gabbard’s former adviser and counterterrorism director, Joe Kent, who publicly accused Israel of misleading the administration into war with Iran. Gabbard’s decision not to forcefully condemn Kent during her testimony only added fuel to the fire.

In a private meeting, Trump “scolded” Gabbard and questioned her loyalty, according to two sources. Others described the exchange as sarcastic but ultimately friendly.

Yet it was Roger Stone — Trump’s friend and political confidant since 1979 — who ultimately changed the president’s mind, according to the report.

“Roger sealed the deal. He saved Tulsi,” a source familiar with Trump’s thinking told Axios.

Stone laid out four key arguments for keeping her, according to people who spoke with him. Gabbard had remained loyal, delivered her testimony in a professional manner, and never publicly disputed the president. Unlike Kent, she showed no signs of resigning and did not deserve to be fired preemptively. Dismissing her would trigger a damaging news cycle and turn her into a martyr among segments of the base uneasy about the war. And firing her could give her credibility with MAGA skeptics, potentially positioning her as a future GOP presidential contender — one who might challenge Vice President JD Vance in key early primary states like New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Stone himself confirmed his intervention on X, writing: “Fortunately, I acted in time.”

Stone’s comments come against a backdrop of a verbal fued with Laura Loomer.

Loomer took to X to declare: “Tulsi is done. The White House wants zero drama so they gave her the option to resign, but … she will do a lot of damage if she is given the choice to resign because she will launch her 2028 presidential campaign.”

A Gabbard ally fired back, calling Loomer’s claim “absolutely false” and noting that Trump has repeatedly stood by his DNI.

The White House pushed back hard on any notion of discord. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated: “President Trump believes Tulsi Gabbard is doing an excellent job on behalf of the administration. She is a key member of his national security team.”

An ODNI spokesperson added that Gabbard “remains committed to fulfilling the responsibilities the President placed in her to protect the safety, security and freedom of the American people. She will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of President Trump’s agenda.”

The episode highlights the intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering inside the Trump administration as it navigates foreign policy challenges and internal loyalty tests. Gabbard, a combat veteran and longtime skeptic of endless Middle East entanglements, was brought on board for her outsider perspective and America First instincts. Yet her independent streak has created friction with hardliners who demand unwavering alignment on every national security issue.

Stone’s apparent intervention appears to have preserved stability — at least for now. In an administration that prizes loyalty above almost everything else, the veteran political operative reminded the president why keeping experienced voices who deliver results without grandstanding serves the country better than another round of public bloodletting.

This isn’t the first time Gabbard has faced scrutiny. Tensions surfaced last year over her decision to pull certain security clearances without full consultation and her public warnings about nuclear risks. She was also notably sidelined from some key pre-war discussions.

Still, the president’s ultimate decision to retain her — guided by Stone’s counsel — sends a clear signal: personnel moves will be deliberate, not reactive. In a high-stakes environment where every leak and resignation threatens to become a headline, avoiding unnecessary drama may prove the smarter long-term play.

The media’s breathless coverage of the near-firing only underscores how quickly internal deliberations become public fodder. Yet the outcome reinforces a core truth in this administration: seasoned advisers who understand Trump’s instincts can still shape decisions behind closed doors, protecting both the president’s agenda and the team executing it.

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