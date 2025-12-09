STORY #1 - CNN just cracked open a Pandora’s box—and what’s inside is far worse than any fake news hoax.

The network quietly partnered with Kalshi, a gambling platform currently under federal investigation, where users bet on real-world events CNN helps shape. What could possibly go wrong?

Kalshi lets users wager on anything from election outcomes to whether Fareed Zakaria will say “democracy” on air. Its co-founder says the goal is to “financialize everything” and turn “any difference in opinion” into a tradable asset.

Let that sink in: One of the most powerful news networks on Earth—capable of influencing politics, markets, and public perception—is now in business with a betting company profiting off the headlines they create.

Kalshi is already facing a nationwide class action lawsuit for allegedly operating illegal sports betting. So what happens when anonymous tips and editorial choices become financial weapons?

This isn’t journalism. It’s Wall Street propaganda—weaponized, gamified, and sold to the highest bidder.

Watch the full report—because once this door is open, there may be no going back.



STORY #2 - A former CDC director just called for COVID-19 mRNA shots to be pulled from the market—and the media is completely silent.

In a new Epoch Times interview airing December 9, Dr. Robert Redfield called the shots “immunotoxic” and warned, “There’s too many unknowns.”

Redfield, who ran the CDC from 2018 to 2021, says he can no longer support mRNA vaccines after treating patients with long-term injuries. “When I give you an mRNA vaccine, what I do is turn your body into a spike protein production factory—and spike protein is a very immunotoxic protein,” he explained.

He joins 81,000+ doctors, scientists, and officials calling for a market removal—citing persistent spike protein, dangerous safety signals, and post-vaccine deaths in children.

Will RFK Jr. finally take action, or will this warning be buried like all the rest?

Watch the full report now—before this bombshell gets wiped from the internet.



STORY #3 - President Trump is preparing to seize full federal control of AI—reviving a plan the American people already shot down.

Two years ago, public outrage forced Congress to kill this exact scheme. Now it’s back—through executive order.

Trump says AI will “be destroyed in its infancy” if states are allowed to interfere. But critics say his “One Rule” agenda would block local leaders from stopping mass layoffs, predatory data centers, and AI systems that deceive—or even kill.

The timing couldn’t be darker. Just weeks after ChatGPT was accused of encouraging teen suicide, Trump and Nvidia’s CEO are working to shield AI giants from accountability.

The executive order drops any day now. Once it’s signed, who will defend your rights?

Watch the full report to see what they're rushing through while no one's looking.



Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We'll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

