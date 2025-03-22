This article originally appeared on Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Independent Medical Alliance

Measles and MMR vaccines are dominating the news, but what are the real risks of measles? What treatment options exist? And how does this moment relate to the ongoing conversation about the childhood vaccine schedule?

This week, IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon hosts an essential discussion with pediatricians and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Elizabeth Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon. They’ll break down the true risks of measles, the immune system’s natural response, and treatment options to support childhood immunity.

Recently, the heartbreaking story of a six-year-old girl’s death has been used to stoke public fear about measles. Reports framed the case as a cautionary tale about the risks of declining vaccination rates, but deeper scrutiny tells a different story. The child, who was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, tragically passed away due to a treatable bacterial infection—not measles itself.

Despite this, mainstream media has seized upon the case to justify mass vaccination efforts and public health alarmism.

In this webinar, Dr. Joseph Varon is joined by Dr. Elizabeth Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon, both seasoned pediatricians and outspoken advocates for medical transparency. They break down what parents actually need to know about measles, media fear campaigns, and the broader implications for informed consent in medicine.

1. Understanding Measles: A Historical Perspective

Measles, once a routine childhood illness, is now being framed as a dire public health crisis. But how dangerous is it really? Dr. Mumper spells it out with clarity:

“The first thing I want to reassure the public about is you really shouldn’t be afraid of measles. The mortality rate is extremely low. When I first heard about this poor little girl, I thought there must be more to the story—because kids, especially if they’re healthy beforehand, just do not typically die of measles.”

She further explains that in developed countries, the real death rate from measles is estimated to be 1 in 500,000—not the exaggerated statistics often cited from developing nations. Historically, before vaccination, most children recovered without complications and even gained long-term health benefits from natural measles immunity.

2. Fearmongering and the Media’s Role

The media has pushed the measles story to drive fear-based health decisions, reminding us all of the same tactics used during COVID-19. As Dr. Moon describes, this is completely unwarranted:

“We have had anywhere from one to two measles fatalities in the last 10-plus years. That number is so tiny that the level of fearmongering we’re seeing in our media is just reminiscent of what happened with COVID, where they were pushing this fear that your child would die. And what bigger fear does a parent have than the fear that their child might die?”

When you hear our doctors speak on this issue, it becomes clear the truth is far different than you’ll hear on the news. The media is conflating mild measles cases with severe complications that are rare in well-nourished children with access to medical care. The bottom line is that the measles hysteria is not justified in any way.

👉 Learn more: What the Media Doesn’t Tell You About Measles

3. The Problem with Mass Vaccination Campaigns

As Dr. Varon points out, In response to the media-fueled panic, cities like Houston have launched aggressive measles vaccination drives. But do these efforts actually prevent outbreaks? And are there risks to consider? Dr. Mumper helps to clarify:

“We know that when you first get the measles vaccine, your vitamin A levels drop for 9 to 14 days. And vitamin A is actually one of the very protective mechanisms that our body has to defend us against measles. In fact, in the third world, the WHO recommends high-dose vitamin A for measles treatment because it dramatically reduces complications.”

She also points out that vaccinated individuals can still contract measles, especially as immunity wanes over time. Meanwhile, the MMR vaccine has never been proven to reduce measles-related deaths—a fact often ignored in public messaging.

👉 Download: Presentation slides

4. The Erosion of Medical Freedom and Informed Consent

Beyond measles, this webinar highlights a larger crisis in medicine: the suppression of open debate and the vilification of those who question public health policies. Dr. Moon says:

“I no longer trust my regulatory agencies, my public health system. And I see family after family after family that feels the same way. We were told very clearly to say ‘safe and effective’ for a product that was clearly not safe, was unsafe for many, and even had fatalities associated with it.”

Dr. Moon knows this firsthand. After speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing in 2022—where she simply questioned the recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for children—she was fired from her university position and reported to the state medical board.

The panelists agree: real science demands open debate, not blind obedience. Yet institutions like the American Academy of Pediatrics actively oppose further safety studies, blocking research into MMR vaccine risks instead of allowing scientific scrutiny.

👉 Watch: Treating and Understanding the Risks of Measles

5. T he Bigger Picture: What Needs to Change?

For parents trying to make informed health decisions, the current system offers little transparency. Studies contradicting official narratives are suppressed, and medical professionals who speak out face consequences. Dr. Varon shares from his own personal experience:

“I have no problem changing my mind. I did when I first saw the COVID vaccine rollout—I believed the ‘safe and effective’ line. Then I saw what happened. We have to be able to change our minds when new data emerges. But that can’t happen if we aren’t allowed to ask questions.”

Final Thoughts

The weaponization of fear-based medicine is not just about measles—it’s part of a larger pattern. As misinformation spreads through mainstream channels, organizations like the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) are pushing for real transparency in medicine. Dr. Moon concluded the webinar with some sound advice:

“Turn off the TV. Go outside, get sunshine, enjoy your kids. But please—wake up your neighbors to what’s happening.”

If true informed consent is to be restored, the medical community must recommit to open debate, scientific integrity, and patient-centered care. Until then, parents must continue to seek out honest, independent sources of information—because the mainstream narrative isn’t telling the full story.

Copyright 2025 Independent Medical Alliance

Share