The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
5h

Some of this is our fault.

If we continue to "elect" these people, we get what we deserve.

It's easy enough to just listen to someone like this and understand that they're not in this for the greater good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture