A reporter from RealLindelTV caught up with Rep. Maxine Waters on the steps of the Capitol and asked her if Democrats are shutting down the government because they want to give healthcare to illegal immigrants. Things started out ok, but went downhill quickly.

When Waters figured out the gist of the question she was being asked, she got a little testy. She tried to say that Democrats are trying to give healthcare to all people in order to prevent deaths.

She also accused the reporter of twisting the issue in her question and of trying to be divisive.

Townhall reports:

With the prospect of a shutdown looming, Democrats are digging their heels in and demanding that American taxpayers foot the bill for healthcare for illegal immigrants. You don’t have to believe us, just listen to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)… “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody,” Waters said. “We want to save lives. We want to make sure healthcare is available to those who would die.” When asked if she was good with the government shutdown, Waters got irritated, “You keep – that’s what you’re pushing on…you’re standing here and you’re trying to make me say that somehow we’re going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it. Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don’t need.”

Check out the video below:

Of course, Maxine Waters knows all about being divisive. No one has forgotten what she said back in 2017.

Waters also kind of gave the game away there, didn’t she?

Their old tactics aren’t working out so well anymore, are they?

