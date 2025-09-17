This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The fallout from Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination continues to reverberate across America, and conservatives are not staying silent.

Matt Walsh, a popular conservative commentator, is calling for the immediate firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi after what he describes as her weak response to a shocking incident at an Office Depot in Michigan and to the growing threat of left-wing terror cells.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Republican Kelly Sackett, who shared a shocking story involving three teenagers in Portage, Michigan. These young men had prepaid for posters intended for a Charlie Kirk prayer vigil. But when they arrived to pick them up, the Office Depot supervisor and manager arrogantly refused to hand them over.

When the boys asked why their posters were not printed, the Office Depot manager sneered:

“We don’t print propaganda!”

The teenagers tried to explain that the posters were simply for a memorial vigil, but the adult employees doubled down. When the boys asked their names, one employee admitted he was the print supervisor, while another claimed to be “one of the managers.” Both smugly insisted they would not print the order.

After outrage exploded on social media, Office Depot corporate released a statement on X:

“We sincerely apologize to the customer affected and to our community for this regrettable situation. Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction. We also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organization. We are committed to reinforcing training with all team members to ensure our standards of respect, integrity, and customer service are upheld at every location. Our customers and communities deserve nothing less.”

Instead of calling out the radical left-wing terror networks fueling this environment of hate, AG Pam Bondi went on Fox News and said:

“Employers, you have an obligation to get rid of people. You need to look at people who are saying horrible things, and they shouldn’t be working with you. Businesses cannot discriminate. If you want to go in and print posters with Charlie’s pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that. I have Harmeet Dhillon right now in our civil rights unit looking at that immediately. That Office Depot had done that—we’re looking at it.”

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh unloaded on Bondi for wasting resources on an already-settled issue while leftist radicals are still celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder:

“Get rid of her. Today. This is insane. Conservatives have fought for decades for the right to refuse service to anyone. We won that fight. Now Pam Bondi wants to roll it all back for no reason. The employee who didn’t print the flyer was already fired by his employer. This stuff is being handled successfully through free speech and free markets. This is totally gratuitous and pointless. We need the AG focused on bringing down the left wing terror cells, not prosecuting Office Depot for God’s sake.”

Walsh continued, hammering the DOJ’s misplaced priorities:

“Conservatives: ‘We need the Trump Administration to destroy the left wing terror networks and prosecute everyone who aids and abets them.’

AG Pam Bondi: ‘Best I can do is hate speech laws and suing Office Depot.’”

He added, "Hate speech laws don’t exist. There also aren’t any laws against refusing to print a flyer for a memorial service. So yes I want the AG to ignore laws that don’t exist."

In a separate post, Walsh blasted Bondi for trying to hijack the memory of Charlie Kirk:

“This is really outrageous and infuriating. We’re already having a lot of success fighting back against the leftists celebrating Charlie’s death. We don’t need Pam Bondi swooping in to throw the entire conversation off the rails by completely missing our point. And having a ‘hate speech’ crackdown in the name of Charlie Kirk — a man who absolutely rejected ‘hate speech’ laws — is especially grotesque.”

According to Pam Bondi:

"Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over. Under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), it is a federal crime to transmit “any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.” Likewise, 18 U.S.C. § 876 and 18 U.S.C. § 115 make it a felony to threaten public officials, members of Congress, or their families. You cannot call for someone’s murder. You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as “free speech.” These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law. Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence. It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals. We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation."

