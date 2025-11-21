This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Journalist Matt Taibbi on Wednesday said that Democrats’ call for the military and intelligence community to disobey President Donald Trump’s administration was reminiscent of the start of Russiagate.

Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin posted a video to X on Tuesday in which she and five congressional colleagues — all with prior military or intelligence experience — instructed service members and intelligence personnel to “refuse illegal orders.” Taibbi said on the “After Party with Emily Jashinsky” podcast that the video reminded him of Russiagate because of how it weakens the credibility of the United States.

WATCH:

“It’s such blatant, bad, overwrought propaganda. And this whole idea of you can refuse to obey illegal orders — well, that’s always been true. And we’ve had a gazillion uh illegalities in government that the Democrats didn’t say a word about for decades,” Taibbi said. “So why now? And also just this general notion of encouraging an uprising essentially — I don’t know. I mean, there are so many things about modern politics that just make you shake your head and say we’re just in this new territory. I don’t even know how to think about it, honestly.”

“That’s beyond insubordinate or unhelpful? It reminds me again of the beginning of Russiagate when there were all these leaks about encouraging people not to share intelligence with the United States,” he continued. “Yes, that made Trump look bad, but it also made the United States look weak and vulnerable and sent the signal that the country was in schism and maybe the government was not stable. Is that what they’re trying to project? I mean, is that right? I don’t think so.”

American intelligence personnel cautioned Israeli counterparts that then-president-elect Trump’s supposed links to Russia might threaten security, claiming there was a possibility that information from the Trump administration could leak from Moscow to Iran, The Times of Israel reported in January 2017, citing a Hebrew-language daily.

While the Democrats did not identify a single illegal order the Trump administration has issued, their video comes amid criticism of lethal American strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean. However, Democrats did not make a similar video during former President Joe Biden’s administration, which conducted missile strikes in Syria without congressional approval — although there was bipartisan backlash.

Moreover, Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated service members take the COVID-19 vaccine and discharged over 8,000 service members for refusing.

