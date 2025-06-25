This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Former Congressman and current OAN host Matt Gaetz was secretly recorded by a fellow airline passenger—who then leaked his private text messages with his mother to the internet.

The footage, which was uploaded by a TikTok user going by the handle tidesofmarch, reveals a private, over-the-shoulder shot of Gaetz texting with his mother, Vicky Gaetz, about everything from family finances to his media strategy regarding President Donald Trump.

In the now-public texts, Gaetz’s mother warns her son not to criticize President Trump, urging him to remember his loyalty to the MAGA movement.

Gaetz’s mom wrote: “Don’t be criticizing the President or his actions. He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership. Your days in congress are over, practice of law? Let’s not mess up the media gig. The president has been a very good friend to you. He hates betrayal. Be smart, not stubborn.”

To which Gaetz replied, “I’m trying to guide him, not criticize him.”

He added: “But I’ve never been freer to share my views — and I’ll continue to do so. I think about the people who cheered the Iraq war because they liked Bush. Those people have blood on their hands.”

His mom responded, stating: Don’t guide him in the public square. He has intelligence and briefing that you are not privy to.”

Gaetz responded,” You’d be surprised… Guiding DJT always includes a private and public component. I know how to do it.”

The video also captured Gaetz discussing his financial stability, reassuring his concerned mother that he is thriving: “I’m a happily married man with a son on the way, two penthouse condos, a 1:1 real estate asset to debt ratio. I have $500K in my bank account cash.”

The leaked messages also reveal his views on Iran.

Gaetz wrote:

Iran has been 3 months away from a nuke since 1992. They had surrendered their ICBM program in 2003. They have done no R&D on re-entry capability. These are facts. … Iran’s nuclear program posed no threat to the U.S., North Korea actually does.

While critics are breathlessly spinning this as “proof” that Gaetz is backstabbing Trump, the reality is quite the opposite: the messages demonstrate a loyal MAGA ally seeking to influence the America First agenda strategically rather than blindly.

WATCH:

Gaetz addressed the privacy violation on X:

“Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge. They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop.” “Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER!”

Critics are salivating at the opportunity to smear Gaetz once again. They conveniently ignore the disturbing ethics of someone spying on a fellow passenger’s personal messages.

