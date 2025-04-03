Image: Shutterstock

A massive darknet international pedophile child porn network calling itself “Kidflix” has been discovered and shut down by Europol.

Investigators stated that site shockingly had more than 91,000 child porn videos on it, with around three new videos being uploaded to its servers every hour.

Users were paying a fee for access to stream and upload their own videos of child sex abuse. They were able to make payments via cryptocurrencies to avoid a paper trail, and were given the incentive of earning tokens to spend on the site by uploading content.

Dozens of arrests were made, the agency announced Wednesday, noting that the network had around two million users and spanned across 35 countries.

The network was terminated at the direction of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office in Germany.

German broadcaster NTV reports that 79 people have been arrested thus far, with around 1,400 further suspects identified.

The investigation spanned almost three years and has now concluded with thousands of electronic devices being seized and the servers of the monstrosity, located in both Germany and the Netherlands, being shut down.

The report notes that Europol officials believe those arrested not only watched and uploaded child pornography, but are also suspected of carrying out the sexual abuse of the children.

This isn’t even an isolated incident, these massive pedo operations are in play everywhere.

Earlier this year, French police announced arrested 37 people and seized over a million picture and video files of child pornography from computers, tablets, smartphones, and even cameras.

According to The French newspaper La Dépêche reported that the operation, which began in November, involved 270 gendarmes, including 36 cybercrime specialist investigators.

A separate international operation last December also led to the arrest of 95 people in France in connection to a cross-border child pornography ring.

In that case, police seized hundreds of devices with an estimated 375,000 photos and 156,000 videos of child pornography, making up 217 terabytes of data.

While investigators have managed to rescue some of the children who were victims of these horrendous activities in each case, the numbers are always disappointingly low, and it’s clear many thousands more, if not millions are still suffering.

The level of evil is unimaginable.

Leftists will tell you it’s all just a big conspiracy theory though.

And in some cases they will investigate anyone who tries to expose it.

