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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
4d

I understand the President's frustration with Massie, but I like having him in Congress even when I disagree with him. He's right that spending money against him is wasteful, when there are other candidates in need of financing. I'd vote for him if I lived in 4 instead of 5!

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Occam's avatar
Occam
4d

Massie is one of a very few true patriots in our Congress. He clearly wants better of us and for us.

So of course the system tries to destroy him.

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