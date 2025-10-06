This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Jay Jones, the Democrat candidate for Virginia AG, harbored fantasies of murdering a political opponent and his children.



The left has now openly, unashamedly adopted political violence in pursuit of its goals.

When people show you who they are, believe them.

I think this isn’t the first time I’ve begun an opinion piece with that little bit of down-home wisdom, but it’s worth repeating.

If you don’t pay attention when people reveal their true nature, when they bear the innermost recesses of their soul—the dark corners where hideous devouring monsters lurk—you have no-one to blame but yourself if you end up becoming a snack.

In many cases, those nocturnal creatures don’t live buried deep down: They sit close to the surface, hidden from sight but barely.

We all have darkness within us—that’s the great revelation of Christianity and other world religions, reaffirmed by Solzhenitsyn in the last century—but some, it seems, have far more than their fair share of darkness, and it takes far less for it to come out.

Jay Jones is one of those people. We often call such people evil, and frankly I think Jay Jones deserves it.

Jones, you may have heard, is running for the position of Virginia Attorney General, for who else but the Democrat Party.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that he harbored fantasies of murdering a political opponent—the Republican speaker of the Virginia House—but not only that, he also wanted to kill his children.

Jones described his lurid fantasies in a series of text messages to a colleague who was clearly disturbed by his admission Todd Gilbert deserved two bullets in his head—one more than either Hitler or Pol Pot would get—and that his wife should be forced to cradle her dying children in her arms, so she might rethink her political positions as a Republican.

Charming.

It doesn’t honestly matter that the messages have been sat on for more than two years and released as a matter of political expediency only now, when Jones is running for the top legal job in his state. Salivating at the prospect of murdering an opponent’s children at any point of your career ought to be disqualifying. Totally. No comeback.

What’s so disturbing is that Jones’s comments aren’t disqualifying. Once upon a time, they would have been. But not now. Not in 2025.

Although Jones has been forced to offer an apology to the man whose children he wanted to exterminate, and Democrat colleagues have ticked him off and said the usual boilerplate about “violence having no place in politics,” Jones is still running. He still has the support of the Democrat Party.

He may even win.

I don’t believe Jones is really sorry. I don’t believe he’s changed or grown up or renounced his murderous rage at people who have different opinions than him. He’s sorry that he was caught. He’s embarrassed, but not by the sentiments he expressed.

It’s no exaggeration, looking at the case of Jay Jones, to say that the Democrat party is now running on a open platform of political violence. Murder is in fashion.

We should know this already, of course, because of Charlie Kirk and the sickening response to his murder over the last three weeks. Teachers, university professors, bureaucrats, law enforcement, Secret Service agents, military top brass—all have faced sanction for their bloodcurdling celebrations and mockery of Charlie Kirk, a man who believed we should try to hash out our differences with words, not fists or knives or guns.

Politicians, too, like 80IQ buzzsaw Jasmine Crockett, have had plenty to say about how Kirk was a white supremacist and a misogynist blah blah blah and he doesn’t deserve to be remembered as an inspirational figure or a hero at all. But they did at least stop short of saying Charlie deserved to be killed, even if they probably thought it.

Now, however, it seems like even that threshold has been passed. The continuing endorsement of Jay Jones can only be an endorsement of open political violence.

In the past few days, we’ve seen other equally alarming evidence of this.

First, a man who tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh in 2022, after the leaking of the Dobbs Decision, was given just eight years in prison by a Biden-appointed judge. The judge seemed more concerned with the ins and outs of the would-be assassin’s male-to-female gender transition—including whether he’d continue to receive hormonal therapy in prison—than the fact he tried to kill a judge on the highest court in the land.

The Justice Department had sought 30 years as a minimum, because of course there needs to be a deterrent effect. The judge, however, disagreed. Over the weekend, a man was arrested with a Molotov cocktail outside a church where the Supreme Court were due to attend mass. Should we be surprised? A man got a stiffer sentence—15 years—for stealing and burning a pride flag.

Second, a man who crept into a family home with a kitchen knife and murdered a six-year-old boy while he slept, stabbing him in the face with such force that the blade bent, was released after serving just six years of his sentence. Ronald Exantus avoided murder charges on the basis of insanity, but apparently being an insane murderer somehow doesn’t make you enough of a threat to the public to be kept behind bars forever. But the killer was black, and the child white.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the DoJ will be urgently looking into the madman’s release.

What are we to make of all of this? Like I said, we should be in no doubt of the malignancy that lies in the hearts of our opponents. They want us dead and now they’re not even trying to hide it.

They’re unleashing chaos and daring the Trump administration to do something about it. There’s no room for doubt now. We know who these people are. Do they need to tell us again?

Copyright 2025 Infowars

