The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

Lol, there is almost no other possible reason for the US attacking Iran than the US aiding Israel by eliminating Israel's only real rival in the ME.

All the propaganda against Iran is bullshit. Israel attacks 7 ME countries in a single week, but somehow those dastardly Iranians are the problem

Sometimes you meet an asshole, but when everyone you meet is an asshole, YOU'RE the asshole.

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