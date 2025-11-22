This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In a shocking Friday night announcement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared she is resigning from Congress effective January 5, 2026.

Greene posted a nearly 11-minute video and a four-page signed resignation letter to X, confirming the end of her five-year tenure representing Georgia’s 14th District.

The dramatic exit comes after Greene repeatedly demanded the immediate public release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list and files, which led to her being scolded and unendorsed by President Donald Trump in a series of posts to Truth Social.

Greene said in the video, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said.

Greene has been receiving both backlash and praise for her stance on Epstein from different portions of the right. She has also been a lightning rod for taking a bold “America Only” stance when it comes to funding Israel.

“Loyalty should be a two-way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest, because our job title is literally ‘representative,’” she added.

“If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” Greene said.

“Until then, I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead. I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” she continued.

During an appearance on CNN on Sunday, Greene said that being branded a “traitor” by the president was “the most hurtful thing” and may have put her life in danger.

“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” Greene said. “And that is… that is so extremely wrong! And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Trump has maintained that she was not put in harm’s way by his criticism.

“I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” Trump told reporters.

Greene’s resignation will trigger a special election in Georgia’s deep-red 14th District.

