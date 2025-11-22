The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shannon Watt's avatar
Shannon Watt
14m

She did this to herself. She went rogue a long time ago, and people saw this coming. We were certainly shocked by some of her reversals! We also saw how the left became more and more delighted with her reversals. As her poll numbers dropped, we knew she was no longer reasonable or on the right side of issues. Then she claimed to be on the right side again. So transparent! Good riddance!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Great. Watch the right eat itself.

Whatever else, she clearly wants what's best for America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture