The largest marijuana ETF by market capitalization jumped in premarket trading after President Trump’s Truth Social account published an overnight informational video highlighting the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant, for seniors.

On Sunday evening, Trump’s social media team published a video that began with bold text reading, “You can revolutionize senior healthcare.”

The video highlights that CBD can “restore“ the endocannabinoid system, touting benefits such as reduced pain, better sleep, and lower stress.

“When the system is restored, disease progression can slow down and years are added to your life, as well as years spent in good health,” the narrator claims, adding, “Doctors often prescribe dangerous and addictive pharmaceuticals.”

“The system can be restored using hemp-derived CBD. When restored, pain subsides, sleep improves, and stress is reduced. Restoring the system may also slow disease progression - potentially adding years to your life,” the narrator continued.

The video was first posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Earlier this month, the president confirmed his administration was considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

“We’re looking at reclassification and we’ll make a determination over the next -- I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It’s very complicated subject,” Trump told reporters at the time at a news conference in the White House briefing room.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Trump was weighing rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug on Aug. 8.

News of the overnight video sent AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) soaring in premarket trading, up 21% on 1.5 million shares traded by 0745 ET.

