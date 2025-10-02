This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A horrific vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack occurred earlier today at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, located in a suburb of Manchester, Greater Manchester, England. The incident took place during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

Greater Manchester Police declared the Crumpsall synagogue attack a “marauding terrorist attack“ after a deranged man - now deceased - drove into a crowd before launching a stabbing spree. The rampage left two dead and three others seriously injured.

The attacker...

Footage shows police killing the attacker on Middleton Road, near the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall. Video is currently being heavily censored - even on X.

A Jewish man told The Times: “It is the holiest day of the year and we get this. There is no [safe] place for Jews in Britain any more. It’s over.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on x...

“I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall,” Starmer said.

The Israeli embassy told The Times that the attack was “abhorrent and deeply distressing“.

“The embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemn the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester,” the embassy continued, adding, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing.”

Earlier, German prosecutors apprehended three suspected Hamas members who were allegedly procuring weapons “for assassinations targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions” (read full report).

President Trump recently blasted the liberal elites at the U.N. for allowing “uncontrolled illegal migration“ that is “ruining countries.”

The mass immigration experiment in Europe is failing. This is another wake-up call for the U.S.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share