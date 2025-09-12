Hunter Kozak, the student who asked Charlie Kirk a question about transgender shooters before Kirk was shot in the neck, has broken his silence with a video statement.

The video was picked up by CNN and aired on OutFront with Erin Burnett.

But before we get to Kozak’s statement, let’s quickly glance back at his conversation with Kirk before he was fatally shot in the neck:

KOZAK: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

KIRK: “Too many.”

CROWD CHEERS

KOZAK: “It’s five. Okay. Now, five is a lot, right? I’m gonna give you some credit. Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

KIRK: “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Shooter opens fire and hits Charlie Kirk in the neck. He goes limp.

Afterward, Kozak faced backlash for ironically asking a question about transgender shooters just before Kirk was fatally shot. Kozak himself has since called the moment “ironic.”

What was equally ironic was this statement from his video response: “The point that I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was (long pause) right before he got shot.”

It’s unclear if Kozak even processed the words coming out of his mouth. He said he wanted to prove a point about the left being peaceful, only for Kirk to go down moments later. The irony is almost too unbelievable to write itself.

See Kozak’s full response below:

“People have obviously pointed to the irony that I was [asking a question about shootings just before Kirk was shot]. The point that I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was (long pause) right before he got shot. “And that only makes sense if we stay peaceful. And as much as I disagree with Charlie Kirk — I’m on the record for how much I disagree with Charlie Kirk — but like man, dude, he is still a human being. Have we forgotten that? Are we crazy?”

