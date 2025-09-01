(Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in Nevada, launched a homicide investigation into the death of a festivalgoer found lying in “a pool of blood” Saturday at 9:14 p.m.

The body of a white male was found “obviously deceased” in a large, gruesome pool of blood at the annual Burning Man festival held in the Nevada desert. Sheriff Jerry Allen issued a statement claiming the deceased was located just as the festival’s symbolic “Man” wooden effigy began to burn, according to People. Officials asserted they believe this to be a “singular crime.”

Deputies and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded to the Black Rock City venue where they located the victim. The identity of the deceased male was not confirmed, and no further information about the victim was disclosed.

“Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances,” Allen said,” according to People.

“There is no further information available at this time but it will be released as appropriate to provide for communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week,” the sheriff noted.

The “safety and well-being of our community are paramount,” Burning Man said in a statement.

Organizers encouraged fans to use their public WiFi to contact loved ones, and offered support resources on the event grounds for those who required assistance after learning about the incident.

Officers interviewed individuals at the scene in hopes of learning more about the circumstances leading up to the gruesome killing.

This year’s festival started Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 1.

This is not the first fatality linked to the Burning Man. A woman was found unresponsive on the grounds during the 2024 festival. Emergency service personnel attempted life-saving measures. Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead.

