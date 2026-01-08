The Vigilant Fox

We've achieved full clown world when someone can say that the government should be taking over private buildings/homes and their side still gets elected in the most powerful city in the world.

What sense does it make to give people like this MORE power?

We need to stop voting for these idiots.

