Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

Cea Weaver, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate, was pictured breaking down outside her apartment building Wednesday.

Weaver, 37, “quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee,” according to the New York Post. What’s so bad about home ownership? I’ll let Weaver explain.

“Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” Weaver said in a 2019 post, according to the New York Post.

“There is no such thing as a ‘good’ gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t,” she claimed in a 2018 post, according to the New York Post.

In another 2018 post, Weaver wrote that “home ownership is racist / failed public policy” and demanded politicians “impoverish the *white* middle class,” says The Telegraph. Weaver appears to be white herself. I suppose she’s angling to be “one of the good ones” in the eyes of her fellow Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members.

Other uncovered remarks from Weaver include, “no more white men in office” and a cry to “seize private property,” according to The Telegraph.

“If you don’t believe in the government’s sacred right to seize private property ITS OVER,” said Weaver in a 2017 post, according to UnHerd. I guess “ITS OVER” for me and any reasonable person, whatever that means.

“This Activist Has Long Been Polarizing,” said The New York Times (NYT) of Weaver. “Mamdani Is Standing by Her.”

Let’s play everyone’s favorite game: “What if the roles were reversed?” Insert any race, except white, into the following statement: “No more [x] men in office.” How about: “Impoverish the [x] middle class.” Is it uncharitable to assume the NYT would choose a slightly more forceful adjective than “polarizing”?

In fact, it’s worse than that. The NYT appears to have changed the first sentence of their initial headline, which read, “Cea Weaver Has Long Been a Firebrand. Mamdani Is Standing by Her.” Oh, I get it! She’s just passionate! She’s a youthful 37! Won’t someone take pity on her?

“Regretful comments from years ago do not change what has always been clear — my commitment to making housing affordable and equitable for New York’s renters,” Weaver said in a statement to the NYT.

“We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants, to build on the work that she has done to protect tenants across the city, and we were already seeing the results of that work,” Mamdani told reporters Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“I know Cea slightly and have always found her impressive and serious. I see that one of her regrettable tweets was a 2018 QT of one of mine, probably also regrettable but long-deleted. As millennials achieve political power, we’re going to need a general amnesty on bad old tweets,” posted writer David Klion in recent days.

Typically, the minimum requirement to rectify regrets is an apology to those injured. The likes of Klion suggesting amnesty is a little absurd.

“Cancel culture isn’t real but I wish it was, as I think about the likely next moves of everyone who worked in this administration,” Klion wrote in a 2020 post.

Sure, you might take his more recent statement as indicative of a change of heart, but a glance at the political winds suggests this is not the most likely case. Insane leftist garbage — pronoun rituals, land acknowledgements, profound and open hatred of whites — is no longer quite as politically unassailable as it was in 2020. Hence, leftists are suddenly compelled to ask for amnesty.

Weaver is a contemptible mix of aggressive and fragile, apparently content to advocate for the most radical policies online, but subject to breaking into tears at being questioned on that advocacy.

Old social media statements appear to be a recurring issue within Team Mamdani.

Mamdani appointed Catherine Almonte Da Costa as director of appointments in December. Da Costa tendered her resignation “after just a day on the job” over uncovered social media comments, according to Politico.

The statements included remarks like “Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps,” according to the Judge Street Journal. Another post reportedly read, “Money hungry Jews smh[.]”

“As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused,” Da Costa said in a statement, according to Politico. “As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation.”

“These comments were reprehensible. She expressed a deep sense of remorse. She offered to resign, and I accepted that,” Mamdani said, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

DaCosta did not appear to offer an apology for her remarks on white people.

“It’s important that white people feel defeated,” she wrote after Donald Trump’s first presidential victory, according to the Judge Street Journal.

“For so long power has been in the hands of men and/or white people. It has brought us ruin,” DaCosta wrote in January 2020, according to the Judge Street Journal.

DaCosta has issued too many disparaging remarks about whites to include here, as the Judge Street Journal captured in pages of screenshots.

A Mamdani spokesperson claimed DaCosta’s tweets had slipped through the cracks, saying in a statement, “This unacceptable oversight in the vetting process does not meet the mayor-elect’s standards for this transition or the incoming administration. We’ve taken swift action to bring on an independent firm for additional support,” according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. The outlet reported in December that Mamdani’s transition team “is hiring an outside firm to further vet potential candidates to join the administration.”

Indeed, Weaver was vetted. Mamdani and his team apparently had no objections to her past remarks.

“[Weaver] was vetted,” a spokeswoman for Mr. Mamdani, said Tuesday, according to the NYT. “We were aware of all of these tweets.”

The mayor’s strategy makes some sense. His brand is “radical.” What does he have to gain by courting the respect of anyone to the right of Stalin?

Mamdani’s personal X account dates back to 2011, and is rife with inflammatory statements. Take your pick of topic: Defunding the police, racism, white supremacy, abortion, whatever. None of it proved an obstacle to winning the mayoral race.

Mamdani mocked his inclusion on a New York Post article about “anti-white rhetoric among elected officials” in 2023. His voters just don’t care.

