Guest post by Tyler Durden

With 2-3 feet of snow predicted to hit New York City and New Jersey, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on New York residents to volunteer as emergency snow shovelers.

“You too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage between 8am and 1pm tomorrow with your paperwork,” he said during a Saturday press conference before the city’s first blizzard warning in nine years.

Except, the Mamdani administration is actively committing a hate crime - by requiring volunteers bring ‘Two small photos, two original forms of ID, plus copies, and a Social Security card’ - the thing Democrats say is “Jim Crow 2.0” when it comes to voting in elections.

The oppressive nature of Mamdani’s hate crime against aspiring-yet-disenfranchised New York City snow shovelers did not go unnoticed.

Also funny, when the snow melted last week it revealed that the sidewalk near Brooklyn’s Sunset Park was covered in shit-cicles from all the dog poo that owners couldn’t be bothered to pick up themselves.

Why can’t leftists keep their cities clean?

