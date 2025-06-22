Image: Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Melanie Wilcox

President Donald Trump is floating the idea of a regime change in Iran following the U.S. military’s devastating airstrikes on the country’s top nuclear sites this weekend.

Trump, in a post to his Truth Social account Sunday, praised the success of the high-stakes operation that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental.’ The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

But it was his follow-up post that raised eyebrows around the globe:

The message echoes Trump’s signature slogan, repurposed to apply to one of the United States’ most hostile adversaries.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine detailed the success of the strikes during a Sunday press briefing at the Pentagon. He said the operation, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, struck three nuclear sites with “deliberate and precise” coordination.

“This was a complex and high-risk mission, executed with remarkable precision,” Caine said. “Very few people in Washington knew about the timing and nature of the plan.”

The airstrikes aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure and limit its ability to pursue uranium enrichment for potential weapons-grade development, according to the Pentagon.

The strikes come at a moment of rapidly escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran following months of drone and proxy attacks across the region, including Israeli targets and U.S. bases.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

