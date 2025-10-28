This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A major shake-up of ICE leadership is underway across the country as the Trump Administration moves to increase deportations.

The shake-up will affect approximately half of the country’s 25 ICE offices.

Border Patrol officials will be taking over the ICE leadership roles.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, the shake-up is being spearheaded by Cory Lewandowski.

ICE office directors will be reassigned to other positions. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino will hand-pick the replacements.

Per Fox News reporter Bill Melugin:

Per four senior DHS & Trump admin sources, a mass removal of ICE leadership around the country is underway, with up to 12 ICE field office chiefs being removed & reassigned in an effort to increase deportation numbers. I’m told the move is spearheaded by Corey Lewandowski, and a handful of the ICE Chiefs will likely be replaced by Border Patrol & CBP officials, some of whom will be hand-picked by aggressive & controversial Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino. I’m told some of the ICE leadership removed from their positions include the ICE Field Office Directors in: – Los Angeles

– Phoenix

– Philadelphia

– Denver

– El Paso

– San Diego

– Seattle/Portland

– New Orleans

CBS News also confirmed the ICE removals and reassignments.

“The Trump administration is staging a major shake-up at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with plans to reassign senior leaders in agency offices across the country amid frustrations over current arrest and deportation levels, two sources familiar with the changes told CBS News on Monday,” CBS News reported.

“One U.S. official, who requested anonymity to talk about internal matters, said as many as roughly a dozen local ICE leaders could be reassigned, with some expected to be replaced by current or former officials at Customs and Border Protection, its sister Department of Homeland Security agency. Some of those ICE officials have already been informed of their reassignments, the official added,” CBS News reported.

According to the DHS, more than 2 million illegal aliens have left the US since Trump was sworn into office earlier this year.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced record-breaking statistics with more than 527,000 illegal aliens removed under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem,” the DHS reported on Monday.

“The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years. In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country. Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence: Migrants are now turning back before they even reach our borders. Migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%,” she said.

