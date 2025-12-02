The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
1h

I took a FIT test instead. I also stopped getting mammograms because my tissue is dense and therefore the mammo can’t really show me anything. So now I get ultrasounds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1hEdited

Chances are colonoscopy causes more harm than benefits, if any. Its ultimate danger comes from the eradication of the gut flora:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/colonoscopy-as-another-invasive-process

Prostate cancer diagnostics is also highly questionable:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-great-prostate-hoax

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture