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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

San Francisco-born coffee chain Philz Coffee is set to remove “pride” flags from their stores.

The change is part of Philz’s effort to create “a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor,” CEO Mahesh Sadarangani told the San Francisco Chronicle. Sadarangani has served as CEO since 2021.

Sadarangani added that Philz’s “longstanding support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unchanged,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

“This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are. Our allyship runs deeper than what is on our walls. It shows up in who we hire, how we treat one another and in our annual Pride Month Unity celebration, which returns this June as it has every year. Unity is fundamental to how we operate.”

Regardless, the decision signals a sea change. Coffee shops, especially those native to the West Coast, have a decidedly gay reputation. The “they/them barista” stereotype is based in reality.

Sadarangani is exactly right that the rainbow flag (and the lesbian flag, and the asexual flag, and the transgender flag) contribute to a less inclusive environment. The flags are a loud partisan symbol.

A group calling itself “Philz Coffee Baristas” started a Change.org petition Sunday urging Philz to “keep the pride flags up!” The petition is approaching 4,000 signatures as of publication.

“Philz Coffee’s recent decision to remove pride flags from their stores has left many team members and customers feeling confounded and unsupported … Removing these flags risks alienating a core group of team members and loyal customers who see Philz not just as a coffee shop, but as a place where they are embraced and celebrated for who they are,” the petition reads.

Gay customers need not fret. There are still plenty of ways to let your barista know you’re homosexual, or an ally. Off the top of my head: Ordering a sugar-free oat milk matcha latte.

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