The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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History of Medicine and Health
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Roundup contains glyphosate. Glyphosate prevents internal melanin production. Less melanin=less energy from electron transport chain interference. Less energy = the body reverts to old way of creating energy. That is cancer. It's your body trying to protect itself.

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