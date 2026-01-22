This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Update: Per Fox News reporter Bill Melugin: The magistrate in Minnesota who refused to sign off on an arrest warrant for Don Lemon is Douglas L. Micko and that his wife works as an Assistant Attorney General in Minnesota AG Keith Ellison’s office.

The Trump Justice Department charged Don Lemon and 7 others for storming Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

However, the magistrate judge rejected the charges against Don Lemon.

According to CBS News, the Justice Department is currently looking at other avenues to charge Don Lemon.

A Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint charging independent journalist Don Lemon in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul on Sunday, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told CBS News. “The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate’s decision,” said a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been in Minnesota for two days, as the Justice Department has sought to surge prosecutorial and law enforcement resources there. A different source stressed that the process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon.

On Sunday, Don Lemon livestreamed as anti-ICE protestors stormed a church in St. Paul because the pastor supposedly worked for ICE.

“This is the beginning of what’s going to happen here,” Lemon said as anti-ICE protesters shouted down the pastor and harassed parishioners.

Don Lemon admitting that he had foreknowledge that the protestors were going to enter a church and disrupt the sermon.

Lemon admitted he was embedded with BLM activist Nekima Armstrong and the group of rabid protestors.

Nekima Armstrong was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged with Conspiracy Against Rights, a federal crime that carries up to ten years in prison.

