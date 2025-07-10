This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

President Trump has endorsed Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for reelection in 2026, and it’s proving to be yet another an incredibly unpopular move with the MAGA base.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote “Happy Birthday to Senator Lindsey Graham!” alongside the pair smiling for a picture while golfing.

“He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his re-election bid next year,” Trump added.

Graham posted a fawning response.

After approving more weapons to Ukraine, the Epstein farce and the strong suggestions of amnesty for some illegal immigrants, Trump needs to get his base back on board.

This is definitely not the way to do it, with supporters pointing out that Graham has repeatedly sided with Democrats on key issues including immigration, climate change, and foreign wars.

