President Emmanuel Macron and his wife celebrated as Paris burned, with riots continuing into a second night despite the media barely paying any attention to it.

Even before PSG’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Saturday evening, riot cops were dealing with sporadic instances of violent unrest.

After the game, the French capital exploded into an orgy of disorder, during which stores were looted, vehicles were set on fire, and firefighters were attacked.

At least 20 police were injured, one being put into a coma, along with hundreds of other injuries, over 500 arrests and two deaths.

Footage of the rioters clearly showed that the majority were of Middle Eastern and African origin, demographics that routinely seize on any major event in Paris or involving PSG to engage in mindless disorder.

As all this was happening, Macron and his wife were seemingly more preoccupied with celebrating PSG winning the trophy.

Despite more unrest continuing into a second day, the media, which had reported the first night’s chaos as merely “a few incidents” or “clashes,” barely even mentioned the subsequent riots.

More footage has now emerged of the carnage, including a harrowing clip where two terrified women are harassed by the mob, in addition to video showing youths ransacking a shopping center.

The media keeps referring to the rioters as merely ‘PSG supporters’, completely ignoring the clear ethnic profile of the unrest.

