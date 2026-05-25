The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
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Thankful for the veterans. (Sadly they taught my veteran husband how to covertly hurt people and I’m in a shelter right now. )

Regan was a very eloquent speaker.

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